(1 of ) Old Chicago Pizza in Petaluma: Jamie and Rosa O'Brien moved from Santa Rosa to Dallas, Texas. [We] really miss Old Chicago Pizza in Petaluma!" (YELP)
(2 of ) Pacific Ocean: Christina Arredondo moved from Sonoma County to Dallas, Texas. "We miss the beach. When we lived in Sonoma County, it would only take us about 45 minutes to get to Bodega Bay. Now, to get to the nearest beach here in Texas, it could take us seven hours!" (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) Friends and family: Laura Castrillo moved from Santa Rosa to Houston, Texas. "I miss family and friends most of all, from Cloverdale to Petaluma and everywhere in between."
(4 of ) Wine and Beer: Tanara Grisham moved to Nolanville, Texas, from Santa Rosa with her family. "I miss the luxury of having amazing wine and beer at my fingertips. I miss the wonderful variety of food that was always nearby." (Erik Castro / for The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Small-town vibe: Laura Castrillo moved from Santa Rosa to Houston, Texas. "I miss the small-town feel; running into people you know everywhere you go. In Sonoma County, there were memories everywhere. From where I went to prom, to where my husband and I had our first date, to where I had my kids to the funeral home that cremated my first child. There are good memories and bad all over that county, and I do miss reliving the good ones each time I drove by those locations." (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)
(6 of ) Weather: Tanara Grisham moved from Santa Rosa to Nolanville, Texas. "I really miss the coastal breeze and the scenery that surrounded it. I miss the vineyards, the redwood trees, the mountains, the cool nights with coastal fog, the lack of humidity. I miss cold rain." (GEORGE ROSE)
(7 of ) Sourdough bread: Ohara Hartmann moved from Petaluma to Austin, Texas. "What are some of the things [I] miss about Sonoma County? My friends. The ocean. Real sourdough bread. I didn’t want to leave Sonoma County. I am, and always will be, a Californian." (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)
(8 of ) Proximity to San Francisco: Chris Webb moved from Healdsburg to Arlington, Texas. "While it's not really in Sonoma County itself, I pine for San Francisco!" (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
(9 of ) Sonoma County Fair: Rebecca and Roland Stedman moved from Santa Rosa to Houston, Texas. "Some of what we miss are our old friends and family left behind, the rolling vineyards and the annual Sonoma County Fair." (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)
(10 of ) Casinos: Tanara Grisham moved from Santa Rosa to Nolanville, Texas. "There are many things that I miss about California. California was my home. I miss the occasional trip to a casino." (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)
(11 of ) Snoopy's Home Ice: Alison Griffis moved from Santa Rosa to Bonham, Texas. "I miss the Snoopy Gallery, gift shop, and ice arena." (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat
(12 of ) Luther Burbank Home & Gardens: Alison Griffis moved from Santa Rosa to Bonham, Texas. "I miss the... Luther Burbank Gardens." (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)
(13 of ) Californian mentality: Niousha Soleimani moved from San Francisco with her Rohnert Park boyfriend to Austin, Texas. "What are some things [I] miss about Sonoma County? Just the Californian mentality. Although Austin is very liberal, it felt small and stuck in place a little. I had a coworker (this was still 2014/2015) who was [just now] telling another colleague about Yelp." (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(14 of ) Sonoma County scenery: Kelly Maurer moved from Lake County to Jarrell, Texas. "There is so much we miss about Sonoma County! The fog, the trees, being close to the coast, a real ocean, apple orchards, dry heat, mountains, windy roads out to the river, beautifully lush thick tree-lined roads -- and that is just the tip of the iceberg." (Kent Porter / The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) Mountains: Sarah Seals moved from Sonoma County to Houston, Texas, "The thing I miss about Sonoma County is how pretty it is and the mountains." (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)
(16 of ) Willi's Seafood & Raw Bar: Mommarazzi Mist moved from Sonoma County to Prosper, Texas. "What are some things [we] miss about Sonoma County? Willi's Seafood & Raw Bar, and the food in general. We haven’t found a single restaurant that compares to the Sonoma County food!" (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)
(17 of ) Neighbors: Ralph Glorioso moved from Santa Rosa to Burnet County, Texas. "We do miss our immediate neighbors on Carissa Avenue in east Santa Rosa. We keep hoping they'll move here near us!"
(18 of ) Natural freshwater: Laura Castrillo, who moved from Santa Rosa to Houston, Texas: "I miss natural freshwater -- here, we have to consider snapping turtles and gators, so we stick to pools and the ocean." (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)
(19 of ) Redwoods and family: Rachel Reding moved with her husband and newborn from Rohnert Park to Dripping Springs, Texas. "The thing we miss most about California, aside from friends and family, is the versatile landscape and breathtaking views. I miss the redwoods, rolling hills, and being close to the ocean. And my mom. I miss my mom." (Christopher Chung / The Press Democrat)
(20 of ) Food: Alison Griffis moved from Santa Rosa to Bonham, Texas, "My husband misses the good food out there ... Dry salami, Berry's Market sandwiches, Boudin's sourdough bread, Yin Keng in Windsor, and Home Run Pizza." (Will Bucquoy / The Press Democrat)