Brewsters fundraiser to benefit children

HOUSTON PORTER
BY HOUSTON PORTER | July 31, 2018, 9:15AM
| Updated 3 hours ago.
Three Petaluma Rotary clubs will hold a benefit for children at Brewsters Beer Garden. On Monday, Aug. 6, at 5 p.m., Petaluma Sunrise Rotary, Petaluma Valley Rotary, and Petaluma Rotary will host the event featuring raffle and silent auction items.

Along with a full pasta dinner, salad, bread and dessert, guests have the option to purchase refreshments from Brewsters extensive tap and bottle menu. Entertainment will include the Keeney Triplets, performing music of the Shetland Isles, along with Irish dancing. Additionally, dancers will perform from the O’Brien Center for the Arts, and Chris Newton and Son will play ukuleles.

All proceeds will be used to fund a variety of global service projects aimed at benefiting children. Tickets are $20 ($10 for kids ages 6-12) and are available on EventBrite.com under “For the Children Pasta Dinner.”

Whiskey and chocolate pairing

Griffo will host Petaluma’s Sweet Zone for a spirit and sweets pairing at their 1320 Scott St. distillery and tasting bar on Aug. 9, from 7:30-9 p.m. Mike Griffo and Will Bomar will pair five spirits with five desserts, explaining the science behind the playful flavors of these rich and decadent combinations.

Not to ruin your dinner, but the combinations will include white whiskey with white chocolate blue potato chip and sea salt bar; Stony Point Whiskey infused Toffee, from locally made Petaluma Toffee; barrel aged whiskey with barrel aged dark chocolate fudge, from locally made Sweet Zone; gin with white chocolate gin infused lemon/lime cheesecake, also from the Sweet Zone; and coffee liquor, paired with dark chocolate and black fig bar, from Dick Taylor — Mendocino County. Visit www.griffodistillery.com for tickets, $20.

Pet-A-Llama Comedy Festival

Barrel Brothers Brewing Company, which produces a new New England style IPA called Pet-A-Llama, is sponsoring the upcoming Pet-A-Llama Comedy Festival. Other local sponsors include Griffo Gin, Hotel Petaluma, Three Twins Ice Cream, Revive Kombucha and the Sonoma Stompers.

Pet-A-Llama Comedy Festival rolls into Petaluma, starting with a free showcase at the Big Easy on Thursday, Aug. 16, at 6 p.m., with shows at both the Big Easy and the Mystic Theatre at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. More shows are on Friday at 6, 8, and 10 p.m.

On Saturday, various shows at both locations start at noon and continue about every other hour throughout the day, including the Benedetti family’s “Benedettiville” radio hour, which is a Petaluma-based kids’ radio show produced for local radio. Brunch is available from Speakeasy for the noon show at the Big Easy titled “Friends with Benedicts.” Visit www.petallama.com for the full line-up. All shows are ticketed separately.

The festival raises funds for Petaluma PAINTS, which aims to make art integration a reality through the direct funding of art instructors, teacher training, supplies and materials.

Moonlight Fandango

The Friends of the Petaluma River will hold their gala, Moonlight Fandango, on Saturday, Aug. 18, from 5-10 p.m., to celebrate and support efforts to maintain the Petaluma Watershed. Hosted by Sid and Gigi Hendrick at their magnificent Rockin’ H Ranch on Lakeville Highway, guests will enjoy drinks on the breathtaking patio along the river’s Cloudy Bend, while listing to the French Oak Gypsy band.

Dinner will be served in the property’s airplane hangar, presented by the always-incredible Chef Amber Balshaw of Preferred Sonoma Caterers. Contact stephanie@friendsofthepetalumariver.org regarding sponsorship. Also mark your calendars for FPR’s Fall Petaluma River Cleanup, which is Saturday, Sept. 15, starting at Steamer Landing Park. Visit www.friendsofthepetalumariver.org for more info on both.

Sax’s Wine Country Big Q wins

Sax’s Joint took first place at the recent Wine Country Big Q in both the Bold Bean Challenge and the Bakin’ with Bacon Dessert categories. Considering there were only four People’s Choice Awards, and the ladies of Sax’s Joint only entered two categories, these are some pretty impressive wins, especially given that teams from all over the U.S. were competing. Metallicue out of Windsor won the People’s Choice Awards for both the BBQ and the Big Beef Challenge categories.

Twisted 2 helping fire victims

Inspired by a recent Press Democrat article regarding the continued need for fire victims, Twisted 2 will donate 20 percent of all dinner receipts on Thursday nights through Aug. 23 to the Redwood Empire Food Bank. It bears repeating that every time we dine at Twisted 2 at least one person at our table proclaims that it is the best meal they have ever had. So, for the next month’s worth of Thursday nights, you can finally experience what everyone has been talking about, all while helping a worthy local cause. www.twisted2.net

Nopalito transition

Although the sale has not yet been finalized, news that Nopalito will transform into Butcher Crown Roadhouse has been all over the Petaluma Foodies page on Facebook. Located at the corner of Bodega Avenue and Eastman Lane, Butcher Crown Roadhouse plans to specialize in “burgers, BBQ, tacos, and craft beer.” The potential new owner lives in Marin, and looks forward to joining and contributing to the Petaluma community.

Roy’s BBQ

Speaking of BBQ, Roy’s Chicago Dogs, located at the stockyard at 84 Corona Road, has rolled out a regular BBQ menu. What was once just a Friday night delicacy has now spawned into an everyday delight. You can expect an upcoming preview because it’s been far too long since I’ve had Roy’s excellent brisket and ribs.

Roscoe finds a home

I wrote last time about a great pup named Roscoe who was at the Petaluma Animal Shelter awaiting a good home. Roscoe was adopted last week. Thanks again to 101 North Brewing Company and “Sarah” for sponsoring the adoption fees for the animals in wait at PAS, and thanks to the Petaluma food community for helping spread the word. www.petalumaanimalshelter.org

