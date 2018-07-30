Penngrove Market rises

Penngrove Market has long been the only place that locals can get groceries without driving into Petaluma or Cotati. Historically, Penngrove Market’s front door was small, uninviting, and dumped directly onto Main Street.

After a May 2015 fire that damaged large parts of the building, Penngrove Market has been remodeled, with a nod to the slow-paced small town community that it supports.

Instead of opening out to the road, the front doors spill out onto a large seating area that faces Penngrove Park. Kids can play while parents watch from patio seating.

Martin Sessi, owner of the Penngrove Market building, wanted to see something more than just a regular market return to this famed spot. Without his vision and assistance, the four proprietors of Penngrove Market would have never been able to make their dream a reality.

Having met roughly a decade ago, all four partners bring their own specialty to the market. Shaina Ferraro has a background in nutrition and acupuncture, and has always worked with supplements at natural health food stores. She met husband Joe at the Phoenix Theater, which is about as Petaluma as it gets.

Joe manages the kitchen, and works the wood-fired pizza oven like a pro, which is no wonder when considering his background. Although his pedigree includes CIA Hyde Park, CIA Graystone, and stints at San Francisco’s Acquerello and BIX restaurants, it is his hometown connection, working as a kid at Pedroni’s sandwich shop, and later as the first employee of Petaluma’s Pizza Politana, not to mention grandparents straight from Italy, that give Joe his Petaluma foodie street-cred.

Rebecca McDowell graduated from culinary school, specializing in baking, and has worked the front of house at places like Nick’s Cove and The Farm at Carneros, while husband Evan has worked in grocery stores for all his life, including Wild Oats, Food for Thought, and Whole Foods.

First, they started with a vision to share a great community market with Penngrove. It certainly helped to have a great space, which is open and airy, yet homey and cozy. It is laid out in a manner that feels familiar and inviting, even though you may have never visited before.

Next, the four surveyed the locals, which with rural mail service and no central location to meet everyone, was challenging, but rewarding. “We want this to be a collaboration with the people of Penngrove,” says Shaina.

As the space took shape, they reached out to local food purveyors so they could stock their shelves with the products their customers had asked for. “We are a mecca for food producers,” continues Shaina. “We want the market to be a reflection of our agricultural surroundings.” This means plenty of organic and specialty items too.

Although they are still filling their shelves, they already have such great local products as those produced by LaLa’s Jams, Yanni’s Sausages, Zoe’s Meats, Rocky and Rosie, and breads and desserts from Full Circle, Red Bird, and Bump City bakeries. Befitting of a local market, the dairy sections are crammed full of locally made products.

Penngrove Market is also the only retail location where one will find the incredible Mariposa Ice Cream, which Shaina’s and Joe’s son takes in trade for working chores around the store, because it is simply that good.