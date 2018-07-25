s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Supervisors call for closer review of fire cleanup complaints

J.D. MORRIS

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | July 25, 2018, 8:33AM

| Updated 4 hours ago.
Sonoma County supervisors Tuesday pressed the state government to do a better job resolving complaints from October fire survivors who say contractors removed too much soil from their burned home sites or encountered other issues with the public debris removal.

About 240 Northern California property owners who participated in the government-sponsored fire cleanup were sent letters telling them an issue they’d raised with the work couldn’t be resolved through the public program, prompting broad frustration on Sonoma County’s Board of Supervisors.

Supervisor Shirlee Zane said she felt county officials promised more from the government when they urged people who lost homes to join the massive cleanup led by the federal Army Corps of Engineers.

“We are not satisfied, because we feel like we’ve been made liars,” Zane said Tuesday. “The Corps of Engineers did not properly vet these contractors, and as a result, they are putting our fire survivors through hell on this. And some of them have said to us this has been worse than the fire.”

Zane said she’s working with the office of state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, to set up a meeting with state and federal officials to discuss the issue.

The state Office of Emergency Services has taken the “unprecedented step” of hiring another contractor to resolve complaints about over-excavation, said Eric Lamoureux, a regional administrator for the agency. The state is working to restore soil or make “other repairs” to about 280 properties in Sonoma County through that effort, Lamoureux said.

Still, supervisors urged the state to take a closer look at the first group of people who received what Zane described as a “too bad, so sad” letter.

Lamoureux said anyone who received the letters can continue to seek resolution of their complaints by contacting his agency at the phone number or email listed in that message. But he acknowledged the public cleanup effort wasn’t flawless. It was overseen by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and removed about 1.9 million tons of debris in Sonoma County alone.

“What we saw following the catastrophic October wildfires was a debris operation unprecedented in California history — probably the largest debris operation we’ve undertaken as a state government and federal government since the 1906 earthquake,” Lamoureux told supervisors. “With any operation of this scale …... there’s a tremendous challenge with doing that with any level of surgical precision, obviously.”

Karen Erickson, who lost her home on Bent Tree Place in the Fountaingrove area, told supervisors that when she signed up for the public cleanup program, she included “detailed instructions” and an accompanying site plan that weren’t followed.

“There was a significant disconnect between what was represented to the public in the debris removal forums and the directions actually given in the task orders to the contractors,” Erickson said. “Before the debris removal on my property, I expected about a 90 to 95 percent chance of being able to rebuild. ... I now feel that my chance of rebuilding has reduced to about 5 percent.”

Sonoma County lost about 5,300 homes in the wildfires. About 3,700 properties in the county participated in the government-sponsored cleanup.

Supervisor Lynda Hopkins pushed back on Lamoureux’s characterization of the public program as a “tremendous success” in finishing nearly all of Sonoma County’s major debris cleanup work in about half a year.

“I disagree with that assessment,” Hopkins said. “Yes, we got the properties cleaned up, but at what cost?”

The price tag for the public cleanup across Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties came out to $1.3 billion.

Hopkins said the program created a “race to the bottom” among contractors trying to collect as much debris as possible and haul it to the dump as fast as they could, twin forces that did not work to the best interests of homeowners or workers, in her view.

No one from the Army Corps presented to supervisors Tuesday, but spokeswoman Nancy Allen said in a statement to The Press Democrat that “the scope and scale of this historic debris removal mission was unlike any other cleanup effort” the corps has led. Corps officials haven’t seen any evidence of contract breaches by the three prime contractors and the “great majority” of subcontractors “operated with high professional standards,” she said in an email.

“When our quality assurance personnel in the filed discovered exceptions, we worked with the prime contractors to ensure appropriate corrective measures were taken,” Allen said in the email. “The Corps treats public safety, the safety of the agency’s field personnel and the safety of its contractors and their subcontractors as a paramount duty.”

Hopkins and Supervisor David Rabbitt, the board’s vice chairman, also criticized the cost of the cleanup program, which amounted to an average $280,0000 per property, according to KQED. Cleanup of Lake County’s 2 2015 Valley fire cost an average $77,000 per parcel, KQED reported last week.

“I’m in construction: You can knock down an entire building — a three-story building — for about half that,” said Rabbitt, an architect. “I just don’t understand that.”

Supervisors James Gore and Susan Gorin were absent Tuesday.

Lamoureux said state and federal officials are in the process of internally reviewing the cleanup program and will pay close attention to worker safety and quality assurance.

Even if the state ultimately narrows the list of fire survivors with debris cleanup complaints it can’t resolve, county officials will still want to examine the data used to support rejection of residents’ complaints, said County Administrator Sheryl Bratton.

State officials hope to have problems at properties deemed eligible for its current program resolved within a month or two, according to Lamoureux.

