Petaluma youth get farm work experience

A group of teenagers have been getting a glimpse of life on the farm this summer, planting a wide range of produce at Petaluma Bounty Farm as one of several Sonoma County Youth Ecology Corps projects that give youngsters a chance to work in agriculture or environmental restoration.

On Tuesday, as part of “Visit a Crew” week, the troop of about 10 workers showed off the actual fruits of their labor with media and staff from Petaluma People Services Center, county agencies and local congressional representatives on-hand.

Crew leader Luis Lopez, a Santa Rosa Junior College graduate, led a tour through beds of strawberries, salad greens, sunflowers, tomatillos, and orchards with yellow peaches and green apples. They usually harvest on Wednesdays, and the ripe fruits and greens are sold at the Bounty Farm Stand and farmer’s markets around Petaluma.

Harvesting is the most rewarding part, Lopez said. At the start of the summer, the field was dry, dusty and unkempt. They constructed water lines and established a tight regimen for successful cultivation.

Throughout the growing process, the workers had to battle different types of weeds that required precise eradication. Some could be pulled easily; others had to be carefully uprooted to ensure the nearby produce wasn’t affected.

“When we planted them, we weren’t expecting that many to pop up,” Lopez said.

Almost two months later, the fields are lined with vibrant green leafs and colorful fruits — many of which will soon be consumed by Petaluma residents in a perfect representation of the farm-to-fork mantra.

The young farmers have also been creating their own compost, with a handcrafted wooden box housing the nutrient-rich waste. So far, they said it’s been more of an experiment in “trial and error.”

“This is all them,” Lopez said, pointing to the crew. “They’re the heart of the program. I’m not taking anything away from them … and it’s satisfying to see the results. It’s a really good feeling, especially with everything we’ve been doing for the past six weeks.”

For Cesar Zamudil, a recent Casa Grande graduate headed to SRJC this fall, working on the farm has given him an opportunity to save some money and sharpen different habits that come with being part of the workforce.

He plans on pursuing an education in computer science and leveraging that into a career in the Air Force but said he’s gained a new appreciation for farm laborers.

“I never knew anything about farming, or even just farming in general,” he said. “These are little things I can take later in life and (develop to) just get a good work ethic, too.”

San Antonio High School senior Ian Daunell, endearingly known as the team’s “traveling music box,” joined SCYEC simply because he wanted a summer job that gave him a few weeks of relaxation on the bookends of summer break.

Aside from earning some income, his favorite part has been the experience learning how to complete a long-term project, and the commitment required by adhering to a strict process.

And the new friendships have been a plus, too.

“Honestly, the camaraderie between everybody,” Duanell said. “We’re all in this together.”

PPSC executive director Elece Hempel, who oversees the Bounty Farm project for SCYEC, nudged the tour along throughout the afternoon. Before the crew walked the visitors around the farm, she asked the youngsters to reflect on the experience so far to help them uncover the values they might be taking with them once the project ends next month.