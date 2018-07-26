Devoted athletes from across Northern California will converge in Santa Rosa for the annual Ironman 70.3 on Saturday, Jul. 28. The competition, which features a 1.3 mile swim, a 55 mile bike ride, and a 13.1 mile run, will push contestants to their limit as they race through wine country’s picturesque scenery.
As the date of the renowned race approaches, volunteers across Sonoma County have begun set-up preparation. As a result, various roads throughout Santa Rosa will be closed during the days leading up to the event.
Road closures and construction will occur on the following dates:
Monday, July 23
Courthouse Square West Rd: Closed Jul. 23- Mon, Jul. 30 at 5pm.
Wednesday, July 25
Courthouse Square East Rd: Closed Jul. 25- Mon, Jul. 30 at 8am.
Thursday, July 26
Third St: Closed from B St. to D St. in both directions on Jul. 26- Sun, Jul. 29 at 8am. Access to and from Garage 5 will remain open until Friday at 5:30pm.
Friday, July 27
Fourth St: Closed from B St. to D St. in both directions on Jul. 27- Sun, Jul. 29 at 8am.
Race Day: Saturday, July 28
West 9th St: Closed eastbound from Donahue St. to A St. Re-opens Jul. 28 at 2pm.
7th St: Closed from A St. to B St. Re-opens Jul. 28 at 2pm. Re-opens Jul. 28 at 2pm
B St: Closed from 5th St. to 3rd St. Will re-open as soon as possible.
D St: Closed in both directions from Sonoma Ave. to 4th St. No current information on street re-openings.
1st St: Closed in both directions from Santa Rosa Ave. to D St. No current information on street re-openings.
Santa Rosa Ave: Closed in both directions from Sonoma Ave. to 3rd St. No current information on street re-openings.
Access in and out of downtown Santa Rosa will be maintained through alternate routes. If you need to enter downtown Santa Rosa in the following days, it is recommended that you use the North or East entrances.
The City of Santa Rosa recommends that all residents download the free WAZE GPS navigation app on IPhone or Android for alternate routes through impacted areas.
For more information on the Ironman race, visit ironman.com. For more information on road closures, visit srcity.org.