Where to go glamping in Wine Country

Hankering to sleep in the outdoors and connect with nature? Seeking that nostalgic summer camp experience without the ants in your pants and the sand in your sleeping bag? If only we could camp out without having to load the car with supplies, haul a trailer, or pitch a tent in the middle of the night.

A new way to go camping without having to rough it is called glamping, also known as luxury camping or glamorous camping. Popular around the country, glamping resorts have popped up in recent years around the Wine Country and on the California coast.

Promising the comforts of home, and many of the comforts of luxury hotels, they set up permanent tents in beautiful places, such as forests and wildlife preserves, blufftop retreats and secluded hideaways.

The perfect cure for workaday stress and campout envy is sleeping under canvas on a real bed on Egyptian cotton sheets in a cozy, lantern-lit tent. Roasting s’mores over a campfire, relaxing in a hot tub and limitless daytime adventures are all on the glamping menu, too.

All of these glampsites are located near hiking, biking, kayaking, animal viewing, tourist attractions and wineries.

Mendocino Grove, Mendocino

Already popular in just two years are the 60 spacious tents of Mendocino Grove, perched on a forested headland above the Pacific, less than a mile from the Victorian town of Mendocino. On redwood platforms, the 12-by-14-foot tents are kitted out with comfy queen beds with down comforters, heated mattress pads, wool blankets, lanterns and picnic tables. Leather slingback chairs on “front porch” decks are prime spots for forest bathing and quiet contemplation beneath the trees.

Nearby is the bathhouse with plush amenities and towels. You can really settle in by ordering, in advance, firewood, a s’mores kit; a hamper of cutlery, crockery and glassware; and even a complete picnic dinner to cook on your own fire ring.

Some tents have wheelchair access, and two have glorious coastal views. Rare for glamping properties, larger family tents at the Grove come with queen and twin beds, or two sets of bunk beds (dogs are welcome, too). Beaches, state parks, hiking trails, river kayaking and the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens are literally minutes away.

Safari West, Santa Rosa

Although many glamping resorts offer safari- style tents, only Safari West offers a real African wildlife experience. On grasslands and low hills east of Windsor and west of Calistoga, this 400-acre preserve is world-famous for its walking and driving expeditions to view hundreds of African plains animals roaming free — giraffes, zebras, exotic species of antelopes, cheetahs, hyenas and many more. Also on site are vividly colored birds and waterfowl, plus monkeys and other primates, and reptiles.

Imported from Botswana, each of 30 tents are truly glam, with high viewing decks, bathrooms, hardwood floors, ceiling fans, hand-crafted furnishings and electricity. Through large screened window openings, guests may lie awake to hear the grunt of a rhino and the call of the Trumpeter hornbill (bring earplugs).

In the evenings, wildlife experts and scientists speak on topics from lion conservation to sharks. Kids love the Campfire Chats around the fire on Sundays, when they listen to African folktales and create crafts. Among other special activities are the Stargazing Safari, the Rhino Experience and cheetah barn visits. Lunch and dinner are available in the Savannah Café, where wood-fired, South African-style “Braai” grilled meats are featured.