The Lake and Mendocino county fires almost doubled overnight and as of Monday morning had scorched almost 56,000 acres, according to Cal Fire.
Containment remained at 5 percent for each fire. As of Sunday night, state fire officials had estimated the two fires were about 30,500 acres.
Monday morning the firefighting force and equipment remained unchanged from Sunday night with 1,379 people, six helicopters, 37 dozers, 118 engines and 22 water tenders assigned to the fires. Fire officials said Sunday that getting extra help was hindered by the needs stemming from so many fires in the state.
The fires started Friday, just 14 mile apart, near Hopland and Potter Valley.
The Ranch fire Monday morning was at 35,076 acres. The River fire was at almost 21,000 acres.
The fires continued to threaten communities near upper Clear Lake, including Lakeport, the county seat. More than 10,000 people in Lake County have been ordered to evacuate. No new evacuations were ordered overnight, according to Cal Fire’s Monday morning update.