Lake and Mendocino’s Ranch and River fires grew overnight by more than 10,000 acres, scorching a total of 92,000 acres, according to Cal Fire early Wednesday.
The Ranch fire is now at nearly 60,000 acres with 15 percent containment. It continues to threaten communities in northern Lake County.
Most of the Ranch fire expansion was from the fire’s press deeper into the Mendocino National Forest, a Cal Fire spokesman said Wednesday.
Due to the Ranch fire’s behavior, fire officials early Wednesday issued new advisory evacuation warnings to residents of the Lake Pillsbury basin, Paradise Valley and in the Mendocino National Forest in Lake County.
The River fire, which threatens west Clear Lake communities, is at about 32,000 acres with 38 percent containment.
The fire flared up in the Lakeport area Tuesday, which kept officials from being able to allow residents there home, said fire public information officer Mike Wilson.
“They’re working hard to repopulate Lakeport today and tomorrow,” Wilson said.
Officials Wednesday reported 10 homes have burned in the two fires but loss assessments still are being tallied.
The two blazes, known together as the Mendocino Complex fires, are in their sixth day. Thousands of people remain evacuated although residents of Kelseyville, Finley and the Big Valley Rancheria were allowed home Tuesday night while the areas remain under an advisory evacuation order for people to be ready to leave if fire conditions change.