City records: Petaluma firefighter admitted having sex in firehouses

A firefighter with the Petaluma Fire Department has resigned after admitting to having consensual sex while on duty at least 10 times at the agency’s fire stations, according to Petaluma officials and documents from the city’s internal investigation.

Brett Hughes, a firefighter and paramedic who resigned in January, four years after he was hired, admitted to having intercourse and oral sex with a woman who was not an employee in the parking lot of Station 3 and having sex inside all three of the city’s stations, according to investigation documents obtained through a public records request.

The after-hours liaisons occurred once in the captain’s office at Station 3, once in the training room at the downtown headquarters and once in the back of Engine 9382 at Station 2, the documents state. Fire department and city officials previously declined to divulge specifics about the investigation and subsequent disciplinary measures, citing personnel privacy laws.

The department’s top two officials, Chief Leonard Thompson and Assistant Chief Jeff Schach, said the revelations of troubling on-duty behavior amounted to a “gut check” and a “black eye” for the 58-employee agency, serving as what Schach called a “huge wakeup call.” A senior captain who was Hughes’ supervisor and a fellow firefighter have been formally disciplined, and four other firefighters have been verbally reprimanded, according to Schach, who led the investigation, and related records.

Still, Thompson and Schach contend it was an isolated case that has been addressed.

“In this case we had an errant person that didn’t follow the rules,” said Thompson, the former deputy chief of the Los Angeles Fire Department, who took the helm in Petaluma in 2015. “We continue to try to improve by giving everyone training — every member of the department including officers. From there, you try to reinforce what our commitment is to the public.”

The revelations come nearly four years after Petaluma’s only female firefighter at the time sued the city, alleging she experienced a pattern of discrimination during her almost six years at the department, which ended in 2014. Though city officials said that her claims were “without merit,” Petaluma paid Andrea Waters a record $1.25 million to settle the case in late 2016.

Fire department officials stressed that they saw no link between that case and the recent sexual misconduct.

“There’s no correlation between the two incidents, but they are both black eyes on our organization,” Schach said. Waters was the first female firefighter to have been hired in almost 40 years in Petaluma, and the department has not brought on board any female firefighters or paramedics since her departure.

When Hughes was questioned by Schach, he said he was careful to keep their encounters “discreet and secret,” according to investigation documents. All of them happened between 10 p.m. and midnight, records show. Sixteen of the 18 employees interviewed in the investigation said they were not aware of the sexual misconduct at the stations, which Hughes said happened at least 10 and up to 15 times between March and December 2017, according to city records.

Hughes resigned Jan. 23 with a letter that included no reference to the investigation, according to Schach and information from the department. He would have been terminated otherwise, Schach said.

Multiple attempts to reach Hughes, 28, over the course of two weeks last month were not successful.