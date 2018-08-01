A three-vehicle accident involving two semi-trucks and one SUV caused the closure of Lakeville Highway south of Petaluma around noon Wednesday. One semi overturned in the 11:53 a.m. wreck, spilling hot asphalt onto a field near the roadway, according to CHP.
No life-threatening were caused by the crash.
Authorities closed Lakeville Highway from its intersection with Highway 37 north to Highway 116. The highway, a major commuter route, will be closed until about 5 p.m., said CHP Sgt. Dave Thomas.
The crash occurred when a big rig carrying a load of pears rear ended a black SUV, causing its load to spill out onto the highway. What caused the second semi-truck to overturn was unknown, Thomas said. It was also leaking oil in the aftermath.
Authorities were evaluating environmental impacts from the asphalt and oil spill and conducting clean-up operations.