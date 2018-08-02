s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Witness: SRJC instructor complained about students prior to his arrest

NASHELLY CHAVEZ

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | August 2, 2018, 7:57AM

| Updated 55 minutes ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

A debate over whether men are better at science than women escalated into a heated argument that led to the arrest of a Santa Rosa Junior College chemistry teacher accused of threatening a female colleague and a female student, a witness said.

The instructor, John Peter Melbardis, 44, was taken to jail July 24 after he threatened to hit one of the women and backed the other into a wall, preventing her from leaving, police said. The Rohnert Park man resigned his position later that day, according to an SRJC spokeswoman.

Multiple attempts to reach Melbardis over three days were not successful.

Bill Cusworth, a lab coordinator at the college, said he witnessed most of the confrontation, which played out near the stockroom in Bech Hall, the campus’ chemistry building. The room doubles as an office for Cusworth and another employee, who was also was present. Cusworth called police once the situation escalated, he said.

His account of the incident adds new detail to information relayed last week by the Santa Rosa Junior College Police Department.

Cusworth said the incident began to unfold around 11:30 a.m., when Melbardis walked into the stockroom and began venting about an anonymous complaint sent to school administrators by a student who claimed the instructor was a tough grader with no empathy.

Erin Bricker, a school spokeswoman, said there was no record of any formal complaints filed against Melbardis, who had worked as an adjunct instructor at SRJC since 2012.

The conversation eventually turned into a debate between Melbardis, Cusworth and a female colleague after Melbardis said men were better than women at science, Cusworth said.

“He basically got agitated with us for not agreeing,” Cusworth said. “He yelled and went out into the hallway, and that’s where people started noticing what was going on.”

A different teacher then entered the stockroom and asked what was happening. Melbardis returned minutes later, and more calmly explained that there were “no good students” at the school, Cusworth said.

The conversation was overheard by two female students, who were sitting near the stockroom and chimed in by saying perhaps Melbardis was just a bad teacher.

The stockroom is outfitted with a large, open counter space where students can ask Cusworth and other lab employees for help or additional tools, Cusworth explained.

The argument escalated when Melbardis asserted the 9/11 terrorist attacks were a lie, Cusworth said.

“He started going back and forth with (the students) and things started getting more and more agitated,” he said.

A female SRJC employee who works in Bech Hall walked over and told Melbardis to stop yelling at the student and return to his office, Cusworth said.

“So he dropped his bag and said something like, ‘You wanna go?’ ” Cusworth said, adding that Melbardis had his fists raised at that point. The woman moved away from Melbardis and asked Cusworth to call police, which he did.

Melbardis then advanced toward one of the students in the hallway, Cusworth said. Though he did not get a clear view of what happened, Cusworth said other witnesses described Melbardis as pushing “the student up to a wall with his chest.” Police arrived about three minutes later, he said.

Melbardis was booked into jail on suspicion of false imprisonment and disturbing the peace on school grounds, and faced an additional 14-day ban from the campus. He was released from the Sonoma County Jail after paying a bond for his $1,000 bail.

Most Popular Stories
Lakeville Highway crash involving two big rigs, SUV closes roadway
2nd mountain lion killed for livestock poaching in Sonoma Valley
Earthquake shakes Petaluma
Penngrove Market rises
SSU seeks input for project on the highway that ‘sawed the town in half’

The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the incident and has not yet filed charges in the case, said Joseph Langenbahn, an office spokesman. Melbardis is scheduled to appear Aug. 21 in Sonoma County Superior Court.

Most Popular Stories
Lakeville Highway crash involving two big rigs, SUV closes roadway
Playing it SMART: a daytime trip to AT&T
2nd mountain lion killed for livestock poaching in Sonoma Valley
Firefighters struggle to gain ground on Mendocino Complex fires
Earthquake shakes Petaluma
Live map: See the River and Ranch fires of Mendocino/Lake counties in real time
SSU seeks input for project on the highway that ‘sawed the town in half’
Live map: See the location of the Carr fire in Redding in real time