Firefighters struggle to gain ground on Mendocino Complex fires

Firefighters struggled to gain ground Wednesday on the two wildfires threatening shoreline communities in Lake County as two new fires broke out in Mendocino County, forcing fire officials to divert planes and fire crews from the larger battles to snuff out the smaller blazes before they, too, grew into raging infernos.

Just as the scorching afternoon winds were breathing life into the River fire in Scotts Valley northwest of Lakeport and the Ranch fire in the Mendocino National Forest, a new fire erupted in a potentially perilous spot — halfway between Cloverdale and Hopland along Highway 101.

“The way things are going right now, this fire has the potential to be another major incident,” Cal Fire Division Chief Todd Derum said Wednesday evening.

The Western fire quickly grew to nearly 50 acres, with officials initially fearing it could grow to 1,000 acres in the hot, windy conditions. An aggressive attack from nearby aircraft and crews slowed the fire’s forward momentum by 6:30 p.m., Cal Fire officials said.

The fire appeared to have been caused by a 3:45 p.m. motorcycle accident near Cominsky Station Road. The CHP log for the incident reported smoke at the site shortly before 4 p.m. and multiple reports of fire shortly thereafter.

By 9:30 p.m, the fire was estimated to be 106 acres and 80 percent contained, with fears of a third major fire in the region largely abated.

The flare-up of the Western fire concerned fire managers that another major front might open up in the area, straining fire forces already stretched thin by blazes across the state.

“Whenever there is a new start anywhere in our area in conditions like this, definitely everybody gets worried,” said Cal Fire public information officer Ron Oatman.

New fires erupt

A fifth fire, which was sparked around 11 a.m. northeast of Ukiah near Vichy Springs, was held to 3 acres, while a sixth, the Steele fire at the southern end of Lake Berryessa, was held to 135 acres.

The Eel fire east of Covelo grew to nearly 1,000 acres with just 5 percent containment.

Those fires, however, remain dwarfed by the River and Ranch fires, which grew by nearly 15,000 acres to almost 95,000 acres by Wednesday evening.

Known together as the Mendocino Complex fires, by 7:30 p.m. the River fire had swelled to 33,398 acres, and was 38 percent contained.

The Ranch fire had grown to 61,514 acres, but was just 15 percent contained.

Now in their sixth day, the fires combined have destroyed an estimated 14 homes and 24 other structures.

A total of 12,200 structures were still considered threatened. Full containment on the fires was not expected until Tuesday.

The Lake County fires are now second in California only to the deadly Carr fire in Redding that as of Wednesday had burned about 115,000 acres.

There were about 3,000 firefighters on the blazes in Lake and Mendocino counties.

Sean Kavanaugh, an incident commander for Cal Fire who oversaw firefighting efforts in Shasta County last week before moving to the Mendocino Complex fires, said the fires are similar.

“The fire behavior we saw up there was the same we saw over here. It’s extreme,” Kavanaugh told about 200 people gathered at a community meeting at Kelseyville High School Wednesday evening. “We’re still not out of the woods in dealing with these fires.”