Social Fabric Collective, a non-profit organization based in Pennsylvania, still has a few openings for a week-long photography workshop for students being held in conjunction with the Rivertown Revial.

The Social Fabric Collective provides professional photography equipment, education and inspiration for high school students interested in photography.

“Through teaching high schoolers the art and discipline of digital photography, we inspire young people to take hold of their ability to transform themselves and the world,” says collective founder Jamie Smith.

Smith will conduct a workshop next Monday through Friday at Foundry Wharf.

The small-group group workshop will include speaker seminars, critiques and engaging creative exercises that challenge participants to reach both inward and outward as they examine their surroundings and each other through photography.

Each student will be loaned his or her own digital camera for the week in order to explore and execute evening shooting assignments.

Saturday there will be field trip to the Rivertown Revival festival to provide students with volunteer opportunities and the chance to photograph the celebration of “heritage, high-jinks and a hootenanny.”

Sunday evening, a pop-up student exhibition will allow photographers to share what they learned about the art and discipline of digital photography.

No experience is needed. All camera equipment and materials are provided. Participants must be high school student.

For more information, contact Smith at socialfabriccollective.org or by phone at (570) 613-2222.