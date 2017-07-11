Sandy Doyle, most recently principal and lead educator at Lincoln School in Marin County, is the new superintendent/principal at Cinnabar School.

She replaces Tracie Kern who is leaving Cinnabar to move back to Southern California for family reasons.

“During Ms. Kern’s tenure, the district and school have been able to make tremendous gains in supporting the success of our students,” said Jennifer Elu, president of the Cinnabar Board of Education in a prepared statement.

“While we are saddened to lose Ms. Kern, the board is excited to be able to engage Mrs. Doyle as the new leader of the school and district.”

During her time at Lincoln, Doyle was able to establish strong relationships with parents, students and staff.

“Mrs. Doyle has distinguished herself as a caring administrator who is committed to developing a school as a community. Her values and views fit perfectly with the vision and mission of Cinnabar School,” Elu said.

Doyle’s children attended Cinnabar School and she was a volunteer in and outside the classroom. She also served as a member of the Cinnabar Board of Education.

She will assume her duties at Cinnabar later this month after returning from a vacation with her family.