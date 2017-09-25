Santa Rosa Junior College’s Shone Farm will hold its Fall Festival on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Admission is free at for the family friendly event complete with children’s games and farm activities. The farm is located at 7450 Steve Olson Lane in Forestville.

This year’s celebration recognizes 45 years of the Farm’s history with opportunities to experience authentic farm activities like apple pressing, wood milling demonstrations, harvesting pumpkins and vegetables from the garden, a rotten fruit slingshot, compost lessons, farm equipment displays, tastes of the farm’s award-winning wine and olive oil and tours of the 365-acre farm, forest, and garden.

Special children’s activities will include face-painting, craft projects, exploring how compost gets made and other farmyard activities.

Many activities will be presented by the students of SRJC’s Agriculture and Natural Resources Department, supported by Shone Farm staff and other student clubs and groups.

There will be delicious and affordably priced lunch and snack options featuring fresh Shone-grown ingredients. The farm stand will have Shone-grown fruits, vegetables, products and award-winning wine and olive oil available for purchase.

Shone Farm, a 365-acre farm in the Russian River valley, has been used as a field laboratory and teaching resource for SRJC’s agriculture and natural resources students for more than four decades. Students benefit from direct, hands-on experience as they learn about natural resource management and conservation, sustainable agriculture, winemaking, viticulture and animal health and livestock management.

More information about the Fall Festival is available on the Shone Farm Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SRJCShoneFarm/.