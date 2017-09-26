Petaluma Educational Foundation Impact Grant applications are due by Oct. 2.

The Petaluma Educational Foundation administers the annual grants to enable teachers, schools and districts to bring innovative and effective instructional ideas to reality despite ongoing economic challenges. Grants totaling more than $3 million have been awarded to Petaluma area schools since 1983.

The PEF Impact Grants award up to $15,000 per grant for curriculum projects with significant emphasis on programs of extraordinary scope, impact or longevity. The PEF Impact Grant award spans a one-year period.

Eligible for PEF IMPACT Grants are individual teachers, groups of teachers, classified personnel and principals in K-12 public, charter and not-for-profit private schools in the Petaluma area. All grant applications must be collaboratively developed, approved and signed by the site principal or lead administrator.

Focus areas for funding are in math, science, literacy, English language learners, fine arts, health and nutrition and vocational education/life skills.

The PEF T.E.C. Initiative, in its seventh year, strives to encourage use of these grants to directly impact instruction as appropriate in individual classroom settings.

Since the Foundation was launched in 1982, it has awarded more than $6 million in funding to schools and students through the annual PEF Impact Grant and PEF Scholarship programs.

For more information on the PEF Impact Grant application and process, contact PEF Program Director, Katy Verke at 778-5063. Visit www.pefinfo.com for more information on the Petaluma Educational Foundation or contact PEF Executive Director Maureen Highland at Maureen@pefinfo.com or 778-4632.