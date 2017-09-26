THE CHALKBOARD: Kenilworth media students learn from the pros

Kenilworth Junior High teacher Laura Bradley and her students had a fun day when Rachel Roberson, KQED’s news education manager, and Ariana Proehl, KQED’s youth media manager, visited KJHS Design Lab and KTV classes. “I am excited to be working with KQED this year to pilot a new online learning platform called KQED Learn. Students in my fourth- and sixth-period design lab classes will be participating in this pilot,” shares Bradley. KQED Learn is a new pilot project from KQED Education designed to help students create, share, reflect and connect around topics relevant to teenagers. On this online learning platform (open only to participating Bay Area teachers), students will be able to work with peers from their own classrooms and other classrooms in a safe space where they can seek authentic feedback, support and inspiration. KQED Learn is aligned to both the Common Core State Standards and Next Generation Science Standards and features curriculum, media-making resources and sharing opportunities for students. “I’m excited our class was selected to join this pilot group because I know how important it is for students to learn how to work and collaborate in shared digital spaces. Not only will my students share and respond online with their classmates, but they will have opportunities to do the same with students from around the Bay Area. These experiences will build their digital citizenship skills, while also extending their learning well beyond the walls of our classroom,” Bradley said.

—

KJHS was not the only campus hosting a local news outlet recently. Valley Vista Elementary welcomed KPIX reporter Michelle Griego and her cameraman to the Valley Vista Viking’s Monday school assembly. Along with clips from the assembly, Mrs. Haugen and two students were interviewed. Check out the coverage on the Thursday at 5:15 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. broadcasts.

—

Fourth-grade students at Sonoma Mountain Elementary had already figured out how to create a circuit using a D-Cell, a motor, wires and a switch in previous science investigations, according to Principal Michele Gochberg. Now students are investigating what materials could be used to close a circuit, and allow electricity to flow without relying on a switch. They made predictions on whether or not certain items in a bag would allow energy to flow through, and then tested their predictions with different objects (wooden sticks, metal paper clips, washers, foils, copper, steel nails, rubber bands, rocks, plastic game chips, cardboard, etc.). Once they noticed what seemed to be working in the bag of materials, they were asked to go around the room and test objects they thought would also work. They soon realized that all metal objects closed a circuit, but plastics, woods, rubbers, etc. did not. This process was part of the full implementation of the Next Generation Science Standards, a focus at Sonoma Mountain Elementary Charter School through site-based professional development for teachers and support staff, and the implementation of the FOSS curriculum. “Our school has three science facilitators who support our teachers to provide rigorous and engaging science investigations, content rich research and reading, and writing through the use of science journals,” shared Gochberg. What an exciting hands-on way to understand this concept and work collaboratively to test their theories as classmates.

—

The message about why the St. Vincent Elementary Junior Troop # 10366’s One Warm Coat program is a meaningful one. The Scouts want the community to understand the situation for millions of people who find themselves without proper clothing to stay warm, whether it is due to their living situation, financial struggle or other situations. “Sometimes a warm coat is all it takes to ease a burden and warm a heart especially during the winter months” shared SVES parent Trisha Young who initially help organize the effort a few years back. The Junior Troop members will be collecting winter coats before school from Oct. 9 through Oct. 13 from 8 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. in the blacktop area of the school. They will also be collecting coats in bins in front of St. Vincent de Paul Church from October 13. through Oct. 15 and after mass Oct. 14 and Oct. 15.