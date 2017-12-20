The Sonoma County Junior College District has awarded the construction contract for the Burbank Auditorium Modernization Project to the Santa Rosa General Contracting team of Wright Contracting.

The project is expected to break ground on Jan. 9 and be completed in May, 2019. SRJC Superintendent/President Dr. Frank Chong said, “Our beloved Luther Burbank Auditorium has served SRJC audiences, students, faculty and staff for over 75 years. Now, thanks to support from Sonoma County voters, it will be updated to meet the needs of today’s students and community through innovative and flexible approaches to building and design.”

The SRJC Board of Trustees approved the architectural contract for this project at the November 2017 board meeting.

Wright Contracting is a trusted SRJC building partner with a reputation as a premier builder which has constructed numerous landmark projects at the college and around the North Bay since 1953. Wright ensures client satisfaction through solicitation of quality local subcontractors and by applying the experience garnered over more than 60 years and 800 projects.

Bryan Wright, VP at Wright Contracting said: “We are proud to have played such a prominent role in building SRJC projects over the years and we are thrilled to once again have the opportunity to work with the college. Our dedicated team will approach this project with the highest integrity, while keeping safety, quality, and schedule in the forefront at all times. We look forward to working with SRJC, their consultants, and our subcontractors on renovating this special building, enabling the students and community to continue to enjoy the historic Burbank Auditorium for many years to come.”

The Santa Rosa Junior College District encompasses more than 1,600 square miles, from southern Mendocino County to northern Marin County. The district is bounded to the west by the Pacific Ocean and the east by Napa and Lake counties.

SRJC includes two campuses in Sonoma County: a 100-plus acre campus in the heart of Santa Rosa and a modern 40-acre campus on Petaluma’s east side. SRJC also includes the regional Public Safety Training Center in Windsor, a 365-acre self-supporting Shone Farm near Forestville, the B. Robert Burdo Culinary Arts Center, and the Southwest Santa Rosa site.

With approximately 3,000 employees, it is one of Sonoma County’s largest employers. According to a study conducted by Economic Modeling Specialists International, SRJC generated an impressive $1.6 billion in increased economic activity in Sonoma County in 2014-15 and provided a strong return on investment for students, taxpayers and the community as a whole.