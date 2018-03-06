s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Doc a friend, sports fan

JOHN JACKSON

ARGUS-COURIER SPORTS EDITOR | March 6, 2018, 3:13PM

| Updated 5 hours ago.

For more than a half century Dr. David Allen Sisler was a fixture on the Petaluma High School football sidelines, providing care to players and unsolicited advice to coaches.

Doc Sisler died peacefully at home on March 1. He was 91 years old and beloved by not only those who knew him, but all who benefited from his professional care both as a volunteer on the football sidelines and as one of the vanishing breed of family doctors.

“He was a wonderful man and an outstanding doctor,” said former Petaluma High football coach and Sisler’s long-time friend Steve Ellison.

Sisler was also a unique individual who dispensed opinions and advice as readily as he dispensed compassion and care.

He was a passionate sports fan who loved everything football, from Petaluma High’s Trojans to Green Bay’s Packers.

His daughter, Beth Molinari, passes along the story of the women who visited Doc in his office. When she came out of the examination room, an anxious family member asked, “How are you doing?”

“I don’t know,” came the reply, “but Brett Favre is having a great year.”

Sisler was born in Grand Rapids, Minnesota and raised by his parents, Clifford and Ella Sister. He followed his father into medicine, even graduating from the same medical school, the University of Minnesota Medical School.

After medical school, he became an Army captain and was stationed at Tripler Army Hospital in Honolulu.

He came to Petaluma in 1957 and settled in to practice family medicine for 56 years. He created the El Rose Medical Group and moved into his new office in 1960.

Molinari recalled that her father was a throw-back family doctor who not only treated patients at his office, but also made house calls and even saw patients in his own home.

He also volunteered to keep Petaluma High School football players safe and help them get well when they weren’t safe.

“He told me, ‘Our job is to make sure these kids have life after high school football,’ ” said his friend Rick Susick, a Petaluma physical therapist who worked with Sisler on the Petaluma sidelines for more than 20 years.

“Doc was amazing.” said Susick. “I worked the varsity games with him, but he was there for all the JV and freshmen games as well.”

Sisler’s dedication to Petaluma students went beyond the football field. He arranged to give all Petaluma athletes free pre-season physicals, a prerequisite for participation in any high school sport.

“He was a sweet man, with a heart of gold, who did so much for Petaluma High,” Susick said.

“He was an extremely caring person,” agreed Ellison. “I was so impressed with his care and concern. Way before there were concussion protocols, we trusted Doc. He would tell us if a kid could play or not play and we never doubted him.”

In addition to good medical advice, Doc provided football suggestions to the head coach.

“When he played he was a punter,” Ellison said. “He thought the fake punt was the greatest play in football.”

Ellison recalled once when Petaluma was playing Terra Linda, the Petaluma quarterback, Manny Lopes, noting that his end was uncovered on a fourth-down play, audibled into a fake punt and pass. The problem was that Petaluma was leading 48-0 at the time, and the coach did not want to appear to be running up the score.

Most Popular Stories
Petaluma People's Choice 2018 Professionals
Judges deny Petaluma mom, daughter’s appeal for resisting arrest in highly publicized case
BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Sun beats both Petaluma and Redwood in 5-5 tie game
Officials hopeful for highway funding
Charming Petaluma 4 bedroom on the market for $795,000

“I was screaming not to fake, but I was too late. We completed the pass and got a first down. Doc was beside himself. He told me it was the greatest play ever at Petaluma.”

In 2011, Sisler and Susick were honored with the Service to Youth Award at the Petaluma Community Recognition Awards. Sisler was a member of the Petaluma High School Hall of Fame and was honored by the North Coast Section of the California Interscholastic Federation for his service to Petaluma High School. Through his long career he received numerous other community and professional awards.

Sisler was an avid horseman and a member of the Old Guard for the Sonoma County Trailblazers. One of his favorite activities was the Trailblazers’ annual spring ride, and he was often accompanied by his sons on the fabled excursions. “It was always a memorable week for Dad,” Molinari said.

He felt truly at home on “Medicine Mountain,” his 47-acre ranch just outside Petaluma. With help from friends, he built a log home there in 1972, snuggly fitting the logs together with minimal use of nails.

“I think he had 37 horses there over the year,” his daughter said. “He couldn’t say no to horses.”

Medicine, football, horses, Rotary, friends, his home, his pipe, Louis L’Amour novels and much more, Sisler loved them all, but the passion of his life was his wife, Cleo Emily Sisler, and his large family. He was father of 11 children, grandfather of 24 and great-grandfather of 15. “He was considered a father by many others,” his daughter stressed.

“He loved all his kids, grandkids and great grandkids,” she said. “He was their No. 1 fan. He was generous to a fault with all of them.”

One of the highlights of Sisler’s later years came last year when the whole family — kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and their families — met at the family home to celebrate his 90th birthday. “Everyone drew pictures about something they loved about him,” Molinari said. “It was wonderful.”

In addition to his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Sisler is survived by his brother, Albert Sisler, and sister, Barbara Kjolhaug. He was preceded in death by brothers Edwin Sisler and Richard Sisler.

A celebration of his life will be held later this summer.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Petaluma, 416 Payran St. Petaluma, CA 94952.

“He always told us there were three things that were important in life,” his daughter said: “Someone to love; something to do; something to look forward to.”

Most Popular Stories
Judges deny Petaluma mom, daughter’s appeal for resisting arrest in highly publicized case
Help needed for Sonoma Coast cleanup Saturday
Petaluma People's Choice 2018 Professionals
BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Sun beats both Petaluma and Redwood in 5-5 tie game
Petaluma Service Person of the Year
Doc a friend, sports fan
SOFTBAQLL ROUNDUP: Henry starts SV softball with no-hit pitching
Charming Petaluma 4 bedroom on the market for $795,000