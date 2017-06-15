An overwhelming majority of respondents to an online Argus-Courier poll said that Rainier Avenue should not be reduced from four lanes to two lanes.

Here are some comments:

“Absolutely not. Why would anyone want to take a main through street on the east side and reduce it to two lanes? Insane idea and makes me wonder where that idea comes from, an ex-council member perhaps? More traffic uses that street now that the Friedman’s shopping center is developed.”

“Rainier was designed with the intention of being a crosstown connector. We should follow through with that.”

“I don’t know why anyone is even thinking about that. If a crosstown connector is ever built (I’m not holding my breath on that one) it will need to be four lanes.”

“It is about time the city stopped wasting what few dollars it has for roads on stupid ideas that make traffic worse.”

“Why does Petaluma even keep considering more road diets after the disaster that is downtown Petaluma? What a nightmare.”

“The priority should be potholes first not road diets.”

“Stop making our roads smaller. Its takes enough time to get where you want to go already because of the overpopulation and growth in Petaluma. Why don’t you slow that down.”

“Sure, but it needs to have dedicated left turn lanes so as not to impede traffic.”

“That would be a complete waste of time and money. Attention should be given to roads that really need work.”