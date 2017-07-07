A majority of respondents to an online Argus-Courier poll said that Petaluma should not allow the sale of recreational cannabis within the city.

Here are some comments:

“ I don’t think it should be legal to begin with. We don’t need the problems that come with cannabis sales in our quiet town such as crimes and traffic incidents. Colorado has experienced both since legalizing this crap. Let’s hope the city doesn’t do some stupid thing that would allow sales in Petaluma unless they want to contribute to the deterioration of the safety in Petaluma.”

“If I know Petaluma, they will vote down cannabis dispensaries citing crime and danger to the neighborhood. In reality I have been a medical cannabis user for several years and the local dispensaries have no crime, people are very friendly and the city reaps the harvest of tax income. Seems to me it’s a win-win-win.”

“It would be a good source of revenue for the city. People purchasing cannabis go outside Petaluma to buy.”

“Just what we need. Don’t we already have enough problems around here?”

“It brings on far too many problems. And it shouldn’t allow it to be grown within the city limits either. Too many people are sensitive or allergic to the smell.”

“The city, with its budget issues, should allow a limited amount of dispensaries within the city. The tax revenue would hopefully be put to good use, if the city allows dispensaries to be opened.”

“There is no apparent benefit to having this type of activity within city limits. And in fact, I don’t care to smell or see recreational cannabis businesses within city limits and especially downtown. It stinks, and is just as offensive as tobacco in the air.”

“Time for Petaluma to catch up with the times and stop the puritanical attitude that marijuana is a gateway drug when it isn’t.”

“With all permit fees and sales tax, we could fix the roads.”