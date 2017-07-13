A majority of respondents to an online Argus-Courier poll said that Petaluma should not allow the sale of “safe and sane” fireworks within the city.

Here are some comments:

“ Are the increased police calls and fire protection worth the temporary business license and sales tax revenue? This should have been stopped years ago.”

“Fireworks are dangerous and there are plenty of official shows to view them, so no need to fire them off on residential streets and drive pets crazy.”

“Fireworks have been part of the celebration of our independence since 1776. Don’t take them away. Besides, important local non-profits benefit from fireworks sales, a win-win for our community. What’s not to like?”

“Fireworks should not be allowed in any neighborhood. Only trained professionals are qualified to deal with explosives safely. So dangerous to everyone in the vicinity. They need to be in a controlled area with fire professionals on hand.”

“No they are not safe from fires and the people are not sane. Garbage all over my street and garbage from flying fireworks all in my yard. Go to the fairgrounds and watch. They are much better and cheaper.”

“Our city council won’t do anything until something extremely serious happens. These minor fires and such are still below their radar. All it’ll take is a serious structure or wildland fire until our officials suddenly get on the band wagon after pretending they didn’t know how serious it was.”

“Safe and Sane is a terrible misnomer for these fireworks. Worst of all is that their use masks illegal fireworks.”

“There were several fires started by unsafe and insane fireworks users. Why do we continue to pander to this careless set of people?”

“These should have been banned long ago.”