A majority of respondents to an online Argus-Courier poll said that they would not use the SMART train for their daily commute.

Here are some comments:

“Aside from the fact there is a serious lack of parking near the train station, the train goes nowhere near where I work in San Rafael. Walking or taking a bus to or from the train station will not work either. I will continue to drive.”

“I’d like to, but that may change depending on price, in particular, as well as timing with the Larkspur ferry. ”

“I am retired but want to ride the train and see the sights once all the bugs are worked out.”

“I do not and do not know anyone who will. This train has cost us millions in taxpayer dollars and has woken me up several times as it blows its horns.”

“I go into San Francisco. It is not time or cost effective, including the incomplete route to the ferry.”

“It adds a level of complexity and a lot of time to an already too long commute. Also, like nearly all of the people taking it, I too would have to park somewhere so the nearby neighborhoods will be choked.”

“I would if I had to commute, but I don’t. I am looking forward to riding it, though, for personal trips to San Rafael.”

“The is no parking available at the only Petaluma stop. Sorry, 50 parking spaces is not available parking.”

“The first and last mile mess will keep commuters away in droves. Winter will be torture for those using it.”

It costs more than driving. After I arrive in Santa Rosa, I have to walk 30 minutes to get to my place of work.

It does not fit my schedule or termination point.