A majority of respondents to an online Argus-Courier poll said that they do not plan on voting to increase the real estate transaction tax in Petaluma by a proposed $2 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

Here are some comments:

“Ninety-five percent of the residents of Petaluma don’t fully understand how this increased tax affects them. Please people, do your homework before voting for this. It does or will affect everyone, renters included.”

“A ‘no’ vote from me until I find out what the extra tax money would be used for.”

“Any new tax will have an incredibly tough time getting voted in. People are simply fed up.”

“Increase tax on inherited houses that are used as rental properties. Currently, they are covered by Prop. 13, which is a scandal.”

“Lower taxes bring prosperity and love to a community. No new taxes.”

“No new taxes until the city makes available usable financial reports to show where the current taxes are going. The outlet and auto malls were going to make city rich. What is the amount of sales taxes from those businesses?”

“Not at that rate as that is too high a tax. I might vote for it if it were 50 cents per $1,000.”

“The city, and any other city, will spend any revenue like a drunken sailor on shore leave.”

“This tax increase puts the burden on homeowners during a time that many people are complaining there’s not affordable housing. Do you think this tax will help make homes more affordable? In addition, everyone in Petaluma should contribute. not just homeowners. Vote ‘no.’”

“We have a housing crisis and the city wants to make it more expensive for people by all these stealth bonds and taxes? They’re nuts.”