(1 of ) Demonstrators rally outside St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church to show their support for dreamers and all immigrants and to protest the repeal of the Delayed Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, in Petaluma, California on Sunday, September 10, 2017. Some demonstrators carry paper monarch butterflies to represent migration without borders. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(2 of ) Demonstrators march across the intersection of Howard Street and Western Avenue to protest the repeal of the Delayed Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and to show their support for dreamers and all immigrants, in Petaluma, California on Sunday, September 10, 2017. Some demonstrators carry paper monarch butterflies to represent migration without borders. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(3 of ) Zaide Arenas, right, and other demonstrators chant and march along Petaluma Boulevard to protest the repeal of the Delayed Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and to show their support for dreamers and all immigrants, in Petaluma, California on Sunday, September 10, 2017. Some demonstrators carry paper monarch butterflies to represent migration without borders. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(4 of ) Brenda De Young's dog Dobby sits patiently in her backpack during a rally outside St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church to show support for dreamers and all immigrants as well as protesting the repeal of the Delayed Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, in Petaluma, California on Sunday, September 10, 2017. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(5 of ) Chandra Holte carries her son Harper, 4, as they march with other demonstrators to protest the repeal of the Delayed Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and to show their support for dreamers and all immigrants, in Petaluma, California on Sunday, September 10, 2017. Some demonstrators carry paper monarch butterflies to represent migration without borders. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
