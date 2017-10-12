A majority of respondents to an online Argus-Courier poll said that the U.S. needs stricter gun control laws. This comes in the wake of another mass shooting, this one a Las Vegas massacre that killed 58 in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Here are some comments:

“Absolutely, we need stricter gun laws. In order to be successful at this, however, legislation needs to be incremental or we will be defeated in the effort.”

“We really need better social services to identify and help those with mental problems, depression, etc.”

“Maybe not gun control, but ammunition control.”

“We have plenty of gun control laws that could have prevented what happened in Las Vegas. They are simply not being enforced. What we need are competent people in the House and Senate who will enable existing laws to become effective. And we do not have such people now.”

“Stricter gun control laws are needed which may reduce some of the gun violence prevalent in this county. Unfortunately there is absolutely no way to prevent continued mass gun violence in this county.”

“There is no conceivable reason anyone, including law enforcement, should have semi-automatic weapons that can be converted to fire faster.”

“You’re just putting restrictions on those who follow the law, criminals don’t care about laws or restrictions. I think there should be harsh punishment to criminals, and something needs to be done with mental health. Sane people don’t go on shooting rampages.”

“Start with bullets. They aren’t protected by the Second Amendment.”

“How about we enforce the ones on the books?”