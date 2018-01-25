A majority of respondents to an online Argus-Courier poll said that Petaluma is not doing enough to eradicate a rodent infestation downtown. The city and SMART are spending $12,000 on a year’s worth of extermination services.

Here are some comments:

“How about using cats? Use of any poisons in this populated area will cause more damage than the rodents.”

“I like having the rats there. It is part of our culture and gives the city it’s charm.”

“It is a huge problem and needs to be attacked with lots of additional resources. I saw two of them at noon on Saturday along the area by where Applebox was. At night I can’t even imagine how many are wandering around spreading disease.”

“It shocks me that any city government puts up with rats in their downtown. Rats are a thing of the past.”

“The falling apart and rotting railroad tracks is a great place for rats to nest and live. The site is en eyesore for all and with tourists to Petaluma on the increase, something needs to be done sooner than later. The city needs to figure out a way to get the funds to get this repaired.”

“There will always be a rodent problem. Water, food and habitat are abundant. With all the new restaurants along the waterfront, it adds to the rodents’ food source.”

“This is laughable. One dollar spent is too much. This is where the rats live and always have lived. Trying to eradicate rats from near the Petaluma River is like trying to stop it from flooding.”

“You don’t start the fix once we’ve be overrun. This should of been started years ago.”