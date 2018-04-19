(1 of ) The wetlands at Petaluma's Shollenberger Park and the Ellis Creek Trail have been included on an international list of critical wetlands worth protecting. The Ramsar Wetlands of International Importance, a designation from the Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature will be helpful in securing grants for wildlife conservation and preservation.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(2 of ) The wetlands at Petaluma's Shollenberger Park and the Ellis Creek Trail have been included on an international list of critical wetlands worth protecting. The Ramsar Wetlands of International Importance, a designation from the Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature will be helpful in securing grants for wildlife conservation and preservation.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(3 of ) The wetlands at Petaluma's Shollenberger Park and the Ellis Creek Trail have been included on an international list of critical wetlands worth protecting. The Ramsar Wetlands of International Importance, a designation from the Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature will be helpful in securing grants for wildlife conservation and preservation.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(4 of ) The wetlands at Petaluma's Shollenberger Park and the Ellis Creek Trail have been included on an international list of critical wetlands worth protecting. The Ramsar Wetlands of International Importance, a designation from the Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature will be helpful in securing grants for wildlife conservation and preservation.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(5 of ) The wetlands at Petaluma's Shollenberger Park and the Ellis Creek Trail have been included on an international list of critical wetlands worth protecting. The Ramsar Wetlands of International Importance, a designation from the Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature will be helpful in securing grants for wildlife conservation and preservation.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(6 of ) The wetlands at Petaluma's Shollenberger Park and the Ellis Creek Trail have been included on an international list of critical wetlands worth protecting. The Ramsar Wetlands of International Importance, a designation from the Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature will be helpful in securing grants for wildlife conservation and preservation.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(7 of ) The wetlands at Petaluma's Shollenberger Park and the Ellis Creek Trail have been included on an international list of critical wetlands worth protecting. The Ramsar Wetlands of International Importance, a designation from the Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature will be helpful in securing grants for wildlife conservation and preservation.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(8 of ) The wetlands at Petaluma's Shollenberger Park and the Ellis Creek Trail have been included on an international list of critical wetlands worth protecting. The Ramsar Wetlands of International Importance, a designation from the Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature will be helpful in securing grants for wildlife conservation and preservation.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(9 of ) The wetlands at Petaluma's Shollenberger Park and the Ellis Creek Trail have been included on an international list of critical wetlands worth protecting. The Ramsar Wetlands of International Importance, a designation from the Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature will be helpful in securing grants for wildlife conservation and preservation.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(10 of ) The wetlands at Petaluma's Shollenberger Park and the Ellis Creek Trail have been included on an international list of critical wetlands worth protecting. The Ramsar Wetlands of International Importance, a designation from the Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature will be helpful in securing grants for wildlife conservation and preservation.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(11 of ) The wetlands at Petaluma's Shollenberger Park and the Ellis Creek Trail have been included on an international list of critical wetlands worth protecting. The Ramsar Wetlands of International Importance, a designation from the Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature will be helpful in securing grants for wildlife conservation and preservation.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(12 of ) The wetlands at Petaluma's Shollenberger Park and the Ellis Creek Trail have been included on an international list of critical wetlands worth protecting. The Ramsar Wetlands of International Importance, a designation from the Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature will be helpful in securing grants for wildlife conservation and preservation.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(13 of ) The wetlands at Petaluma's Shollenberger Park and the Ellis Creek Trail have been included on an international list of critical wetlands worth protecting. The Ramsar Wetlands of International Importance, a designation from the Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature will be helpful in securing grants for wildlife conservation and preservation.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(14 of ) The wetlands at Petaluma's Shollenberger Park and the Ellis Creek Trail have been included on an international list of critical wetlands worth protecting. The Ramsar Wetlands of International Importance, a designation from the Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature will be helpful in securing grants for wildlife conservation and preservation.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(15 of ) The wetlands at Petaluma's Shollenberger Park and the Ellis Creek Trail have been included on an international list of critical wetlands worth protecting. The Ramsar Wetlands of International Importance, a designation from the Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature will be helpful in securing grants for wildlife conservation and preservation.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(16 of ) The wetlands at Petaluma's Shollenberger Park and the Ellis Creek Trail have been included on an international list of critical wetlands worth protecting. The Ramsar Wetlands of International Importance, a designation from the Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature will be helpful in securing grants for wildlife conservation and preservation.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(17 of ) The wetlands at Petaluma's Shollenberger Park and the Ellis Creek Trail have been included on an international list of critical wetlands worth protecting. The Ramsar Wetlands of International Importance, a designation from the Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature will be helpful in securing grants for wildlife conservation and preservation.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(18 of ) The wetlands at Petaluma's Shollenberger Park and the Ellis Creek Trail have been included on an international list of critical wetlands worth protecting. The Ramsar Wetlands of International Importance, a designation from the Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature will be helpful in securing grants for wildlife conservation and preservation.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(19 of ) The wetlands at Petaluma's Shollenberger Park and the Ellis Creek Trail have been included on an international list of critical wetlands worth protecting. The Ramsar Wetlands of International Importance, a designation from the Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature will be helpful in securing grants for wildlife conservation and preservation.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(20 of ) The wetlands at Petaluma's Shollenberger Park and the Ellis Creek Trail have been included on an international list of critical wetlands worth protecting. The Ramsar Wetlands of International Importance, a designation from the Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature will be helpful in securing grants for wildlife conservation and preservation.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(21 of ) The wetlands at Petaluma's Shollenberger Park and the Ellis Creek Trail have been included on an international list of critical wetlands worth protecting. The Ramsar Wetlands of International Importance, a designation from the Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature will be helpful in securing grants for wildlife conservation and preservation.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(22 of ) The wetlands at Petaluma's Shollenberger Park and the Ellis Creek Trail have been included on an international list of critical wetlands worth protecting. The Ramsar Wetlands of International Importance, a designation from the Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature will be helpful in securing grants for wildlife conservation and preservation.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(23 of ) The wetlands at Petaluma's Shollenberger Park and the Ellis Creek Trail have been included on an international list of critical wetlands worth protecting. The Ramsar Wetlands of International Importance, a designation from the Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature will be helpful in securing grants for wildlife conservation and preservation.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(24 of ) The wetlands at Petaluma's Shollenberger Park and the Ellis Creek Trail have been included on an international list of critical wetlands worth protecting. The Ramsar Wetlands of International Importance, a designation from the Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature will be helpful in securing grants for wildlife conservation and preservation.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(25 of ) The wetlands at Petaluma's Shollenberger Park and the Ellis Creek Trail have been included on an international list of critical wetlands worth protecting. The Ramsar Wetlands of International Importance, a designation from the Switzerland-based International Union for Conservation of Nature will be helpful in securing grants for wildlife conservation and preservation.
(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)