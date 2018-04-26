A majority of respondents to an online Argus-Courier poll said the city should renew the lease for the fairgrounds property with the Sonoma-Marin Fair.

Here are some comments:

“It’s city property and the city should be receiving all funds from the businesses located there. The fair is only four days a year; why in the world should the fair get all that revenue when the city is in need?”

“Absolutely Petaluma should renew the lease, if only to keep it from being developed as needlessly more shopping that would only add to the already congested traffic issues in not only this area but all of Petaluma.”

“Being able to have a fair right in the middle of the town is such a unique and special feature of Petaluma. The Sonoma Marin fair has such charm and saves us all a trip to Santa Rosa. I love that I can be in town and see livestock in Petaluma.”

“The fairgrounds add open space for recreation for so many people, and it reflects Petaluma’s roots as an agricultural community. Please consider these two points as important for the texture of our town and the diversity of our community.”

“Petaluma is a community rich in tradition. We are not just a bedroom community. We are a close and caring group of citizens that will lend helping hand to our neighbors in time of need and gather in times of joy and celebration. We need to maintain that spirit by continuing to keep the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds for the purpose of those events.”

“This is about the future of our town’s identity. Are we going to be all about development of property, or protection of such a beautiful asset?”