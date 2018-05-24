Below are the Argus-Courier recommendations for the June 5 primary.

U.S. House of Representatives

We recommend incumbent Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael), who has represented the district well, even as a member of the minority party in a deeply divided Congress. He faces two politically inexperienced challengers.

State Assembly

We recommend Marc Levine (D-San Rafael), who has matured as a legislator in his three terms in Sacramento. He faces a political newcomer.

Sonoma County Sheriff

We recommend the two most experienced law-enforcement candidates, John Mutz and Mark Essick, who we anticipate will move ahead to the top-two general election runoff.

County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor

We recommend Ray Leonard and Deva Marie Proto, who have both gained plenty of experience in a wide variety of roles at the Sonoma County CRA offices. We expect them to advance to the November runoff election.

Regional Measure 3

We recommend a “yes” on the proposed toll increase of $3 over six years on state-owned Bay Area bridges would bring about $100 million for rebuilding Highway 37 and completing the Highway 101 expansion in North Marin County.