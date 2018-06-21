s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Subscribe
You've read 3 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
You've read 6 of 10 free articles this month.
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We hope you've enjoyed reading your 10 free articles this month.
Continue reading with unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
We've got a special deal for readers like you!
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Thanks for your interest in award-winning community journalism! To get more of it, why not subscribe?
Get unlimited access to Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app starting at just 99 cents per month, and support community journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X
Want to keep reading? Take the next step by subscribing today!
Starting at just 99 cents per month, you can keep reading Petaluma360.com, the Argus-Courier e-edition and our mobile app, and support local journalism!
Already a subscriber?
Click Here to Subscribe
CLOSE X

Clarifying Marin Humane policies

NANCY MCKENNEY
BY NANCY MCKENNEY | June 21, 2018, 11:37AM
| Updated 4 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Now that the Petaluma City Council has voted to select the newly-formed North Bay Animal Services (NBAS) for the contract to provide animal services, we’d like to share a few thoughts with the community.

Marin Humane is a nonprofit organization that serves as Marin County’s only full-service animal shelter. For more than 40 years, the County of Marin has contracted with Marin Humane to provide all animal services, like reuniting lost pets with their guardians, accepting surrendered animals, investigating cruelty and neglect, bringing stray animals to safety and rescuing wildlife. We also provide humane education, animal-assisted therapy, low-cost spay/neuter, behavior and training, and advocate on behalf of animals across the nation.

We’re grateful that the City Manager recognized our leadership in the field of animal welfare and we appreciate being asked to submit a proposal. We were heartened to see how seriously the city of Petaluma takes animal services and how many citizens became involved in the process.

We were disappointed, however, to see the two other groups who submitted proposals — Petaluma Animal Services Foundation (PASF) and NBAS — disparage each other and then, Marin Humane via social media and the press. We were, frankly, shocked to read some of the incendiary messages and misleading information disseminated, especially by PASF staff and board members. It’s unconscionable to take advantage of people’s passion for animals and use it to spread misinformation.

One of the buzzwords used during this process was “no-kill.” Both groups label themselves as such, but doing so implies that no animal is ever euthanized. The fact is, all animal shelters have to occasionally make this very difficult decision. Just like how PASF currently operates, and how NBAS says it will operate, Marin Humane does not euthanize animals for space or time. Only in cases where there is great suffering or when we’re unable to modify behavior that is a threat to public safety may euthanasia be considered. At Marin Humane, this is conducted with strict protocols and only after all other avenues have been exhausted. We also offer this service to pet guardians when it’s time to say goodbye to their beloved friend.

There is no official designation or universal standard for “no-kill.” While Marin Humane could use this label, based on our statistics, we’ve chosen not to, as we consider it misleading and divisive.

The most effective animal services begin in the community. Through accessible spay/neuter surgeries, free resources like dog and cat behavior advice, assistance with payment for urgent veterinary care: Marin Humane provides a holistic approach to this complex issue. Our newly-formed “pet safety net” will support pet guardians who are between jobs or struggle financially, and a free private rehoming service is an opportunity for animals to never enter the shelter in the first place.

PASF leadership now has a chance to encourage its “Army of Kindness” to support NBAS or other local animal welfare causes.

Their supporters clearly care deeply, and they deserve acknowledgment as well as information on how to continue to apply their passion for animals.

We congratulate NBAS on this unique opportunity. They may have a challenging road ahead of them, but if they implement the programs as outlined in their plan, and do so with integrity, the animals of Petaluma (and the people who love them) will be well taken care of. We’ve already extended an offer of help should they ever need it.

Most Popular Stories
Charges filed in marijuana-related crash that killed Petaluma teen
Startup wins Petaluma animal service contract
Wavy Gravy goes hog wild in Petaluma
Work begins on Petaluma special needs baseball field
Petaluma man arrested in suspected DUI crash

Finally, we invite anyone who’s interested in learning more about Marin Humane to contact us or better yet, visit our campus in Novato. We are not some faceless, “big box” entity. We are a devoted community of animal lovers—some of whom live in Petaluma—who come to work or to volunteer every day trying to make a difference in the lives of animals and people. We think you’ll find it’s truly a place where lives are made happy.

(Nancy McKenney, MNPL, CAWA is the CEO of Marin Humane.)

Most Popular Stories
Charges filed in marijuana-related crash that killed Petaluma teen
Startup wins Petaluma animal service contract
Petaluma man arrested in suspected DUI crash
Clarifying Marin Humane policies
Work begins on Petaluma special needs baseball field
Toolin’ Around Town: PHS and SVHS grads from 1960-1969 to gather for Decade Reunion
Henris slugs Ukiah champ to move into TOC championship game
Sonoma-Marin Fair opens with new attractions, old favorites