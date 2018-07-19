A majority of respondents to an online Argus-Courier poll said they will vote to repeal the state gas tax increase in the November election.

Here are some comments:

“I’m not really enthusiastic about funding bike lanes and buses while I sit in traffic because the state asserts it doesn’t have the money to fix the roads. Spend what you have wisely.”

“While nobody likes taxes, this is how civil society collectively supports infrastructure improvements and repairs that are long overdue. There was nothing unseemly about the gas tax increase that was approved by the California Legislature last year, despite the nonsensical allegations that it was a sneaky backroom deal. It’s almost like California voters elected representatives to make these kinds of decisions for us; what a novel concept. The obsession with direct democracy via the ballot box is ridiculous and damaging for the state and its residents.”

“All taxes should be voted on.”

“As much as I want the revenue to be used for our roads and for fixing the Narrows, I think the tax was levied without sufficient public input and has raised gas prices to a ridiculous level in California in general and in Petaluma in particular.”

“Enough is enough. I can’t afford to live here anymore.”

“Gas taxes have not increased for many years. Due to electric cars, hybrids and better gas mileage on newer vehicles we are using less gas now than ever before. Meanwhile construction costs have increased, thus there is not enough gas taxes to adequately maintain our highways, roads and bridges.”

“If you don’t want to help rebuild our state’s crumbling roads, then I don’t want to see you driving on them.”

“Cut spending, don’t raise taxes.”