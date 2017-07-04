As spring gives way to summer, returning members of the Casa Grande High School golf team will be sharpening their skills in anticipation of another big season next year.

The Casa team had a break-out season this spring. After several seasons of struggling to compete with North Bay League teams sprinkled with private-lesson trained golfers, the Gauchos showed they could play with them all.

Casa didn’t quite get to he top of the mountain, finishing second to Maria Carrillo in the North Bay League, but the Gauchos did play consistently good golf, culminating with a win in the North Bay League Tournament.

Casa missed the overall NBL championship by just 22 points. The Gauchos averaged 421 strokes per tournament and had a 403 in the league championship. They never finished lower than third in any tournament.

The satisfying NBL Tournament win was led by now-junior Lucas Happy. “He was our most consistent golfer from day 1,” said Gaucho coach Phil Emswiler. “He is just a solid golfer. He was one of the top players in the league.”

In the league tournament, he was the best player, taking medalist honors with a two-under par 70 on the Rooster Run course.

Senior Frank Gawronski was a solid No, 2 behind Happy, providing not only consistent play, but also team leadership. As a three-sport standout at Casa, he was respected by his teammates, and served as team captain. He was third in the NBL Tournament, shooting a 74.

Ryan Stewart played No. 3 as a freshman. “He is just a solid golfer,” said Emswiler. “I’m looking forward to having him for the next three years.”

Matt Mokski, who played No. 4 on the varsity as a freshman is the team’s inspirational leader. He is a special player who has overcome developmental delays that makes processing information difficult to become a valuable member of the team with his consistent swing and consistent smile.

“Once he gets the idea, he really grasps what is needed,” Emswiler said. “He is a good player, but more than that he is a good student and good all-around player. The other players have realy taken to him.” In the league tournament, she shot an important 83 to help the Gauchos win.

Senior Ben Jenkl played No. 5 most of the season. “Over the last three years he ha sshown grat improvement,” Emswiler said. “He has become a good all-around player.”

Rotating in the No. 6 spot and sometimes helping at one of the counting five spots were seniors Sean Dunn and Nico Eggleston.

“They worked hard,” Emswiler said. “Theyt had a good time and enjoyed themselves, but they practiced hard.”

The coach also credited assistant Paul Gawronksi for helping make the team a success and noted the supported provided by the Casa Grande Booster Club and the generosity of the Rooster Run Golf Course for providing playing and practice time for not only the Gauchos, but also the Petaluma High and St. Vincent golf teams.