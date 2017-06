District 35 All-Star games begin this weekend, with games scheduled for all three Petaluma Little League fields.

Here’s what’s happening for Petaluma teams on the first weekend of what all hope will be the start of a long summer.

—

MAJOR LEAGUE

June 30

Petaluma American vs. Westside at Luchessi Park, 5:30 p.m.

Petaluma Valley vs. Cloverdale at Murphy Field, 5:30 p.m.

July 1

Petaluma National vs. winner Santa Rosa American vs. Mark West at Carter Field, 2 p.m.

July 8

Championship game at Carter Field, 11 a.m.; second game, if necessary, July 9 at Carter Field, 11 a.m.

ELEVENS

JULY 1

Petaluma American vs. Ukiah, 11 a.m., Carter Field

July 2

Petaluma National vs. Coast at Santa Rosa American, 2 p.m.

Petaluma Valley vs. winner of Mark West vs. Rincon Valley game at Murphy Field, 2 p.m.

July 9

Championship game at Lucchesi Park, 11 a.m.; second game, if necessary July 10 at Lucchesi Park, 5:30 p.m.

TENS

July 1

Petaluma American vs. Petaluma National at Rincon Valley, 2 p.m.

July 2

Petaluma Valley vs. winner Santa Rosa American vs. West Side at Rincon Valley, 11 a.m.

Championship game at Ukiah, 11 a.m.; second game, if necessary July 10 at Ukiah, 5:30 p.m.