Help wanted. George and I need your help with Little League All-Star coverage. George Haire, for those who haven’t had the pleasure of working with him, is the Argus-Courier’s Associate Sports Editor. His official job title is correspondent, but he is in reality much more. He is a former (now retired) coach and athletic director who worked primarily at small schools in the valley in the Fresno area. He knows sports and he knows kids.

His specialty is game stories and he does it well. His knowledge of sports allows him to provide insight into games, and, being a former teacher, he knows how to string words together in a comprehensible fashion.

George plus me makes two. In last week’s Argus-Courier there were rosters for 19 Little League All-Star games. No matter how much new math we apply, it just doesn’t add up. We need help. Beginning this weekend with Major League District 35 games, George and I will be visiting a local Little League diamond almost every night (Independence Day excepted), but we can’t get all the results.

We need managers, coaches, scorekeepers, moms, dads, near relatives or total strangers to phone, email, text, Pony Express or yell in results. If you want your results in the newspaper, let us know.

The rules are simple.

Call us at 776-8466 or email to johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com. Make sure there is only one ‘n’ in johnie. If you prefer, you can even text to 623-0567.

Report the names of the participating teams and what age-group or division you are reporting. Make sure of the spelling of all names. If you are reporting via what we now call voice mail, speak clearly and spell out all but the most common of names (i.e. Smith or Jackson). Include both first and last names. We will not use names without both first and last being included.

We can use photos on a space-available basis. Photos must be in focus. A word of caution. Team photos are difficult to take. We try not to use team photos where faces are shaded or are over or under exposed by being shot into the sun or in overly shaded areas.

Very important to note that, although the Argus publishes on Thursday, sports must be completed Tuesday night. Copy deadline is Tuesday at noon unless other arrangements are made by contacting the sports editor (me).

A quick word on how we choose the games we cover.

No. 1 priority is given to games that pair two Petaluma teams. That gives us a chance to get two teams covered for the same cheeseburger.

We’re also looking for home games. All three Petaluma Little League fields will be the site for games from different age groups and, especially on weekends, we have an opportunity to cover two games on the same day. As the tournaments continue to section, division and, hopefully beyond, there will be ample opportunity to visit foreign fields.

Little League All-Star time is an exciting time for coaches, parents and local reporters. Mostly it is an exciting time for the players. You can help make it just a little bit more exciting by phoning or emailing in results.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)