The host’s Under 14 age bracket took first place in the Athletic Edge’s first travel baseball tournament, the Ready to Rumble All-World Tournament.

The Athletic Edge clinched the tournament title with a 3-2 extra-inning win. Lucas Schaefer was the hero, belting a walk-off homer in the eighth inning for the victory.

Athletic Edge swept through pool play, defeating the NBR Red, 11-3, and the El Cerrito Thunder, 11-6.

The Petaluma team then defeated the Wheelhouse Academy Game Changers, 7-0, before working extra innings to beat El Cerrito in the championship game.

The Athletic Edge Under 13 team reached the championship game, losing to the Solano Nationals, 8-5.

In Pool Play, the Athletic Edge stopped the Sandlot Baseball Club, 9-1, and blanked the Albeck Blue, 10-0. In bracket play, the Athletic Edge defeated the Golden Gate Sliders, 13-3, before losing to the Nationals.

The Athletic Edge Under 16 team split two pool games, losing to the MBC Titans, 9-5, but beating the San Francisco Hawks, 12-6.

The Petalumans lost their match-play game to the MBC Titans, 7-0.

Athletic Edge will host two tournaments a month through September.

Next up is the Stars and Stripes Tournament for 14 Unders through 18 Unders this Saturday and Sunday at Casa Grande High School.

Other upcoming tournaments include the Summer Shootout for Under 8s through Under 18s on July 8-9; 2018 Kickoff for Under 9s through Under 18s on Aug. 5-6; Line Drives for Under 14s through Under 18s on Aug. 26-27; Slugfest for Under 9s through Under 18s on Sept. 9-10 and Fall Brawl for Under 9s through Under 18s on Sept. 16-17.

Registration is now open for the Athletic Edge Fall Ball program for 4-year-olds through 15-year-olds. For more information, call 763-5305 or email jeffenglin.ae@gmail.com.