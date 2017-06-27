SRJC’s ‘grandpa’ wrestler keeps going strong

Kyle Westcott is the kind of person who sees every day as an opportunity. “You can either go for it, or let it pass you by,” he maintains.

Santa Rosa Junior College has given him an opportunity to go for something he thought had left him behind — success on a wrestling mat.

“I love wrestling,” he said. “It was one of the things that kept me going during a difficult life when I was growing up.”

But after moving from Delaware to California when his wife found work as a registered nurse at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Westcott understandably believed he was looking at wrestling in the rear-view mirror when he enrolled in the nursing assistant program at Santa Rosa Junior College.

Westcott had been planning to enter Arcata University in Delaware in the physician assistant program when the move occurred. By the time the military veteran and professional BMX wrestler enrolled at Santa Rosa Junior College, he was 30 years old, not ancient, but old in a world of mostly late teens and 20-somethings.

Still, he couldn’t help notice the SRJC Wrestling shirt worn by a student as he strolled across campus shortly after enrolling. Always quick to recognize opportunity when it walked by, he struck up a conversation that eventually led him to Bear Cub wrestling coach Jake Fitzpatrick.

The coach, after reviewing Westcott’s high school experience, agreed to give the “oldster” a shot. On the first day of practice, he ended up in the hospital suffering from dehydration. The problem wasn’t his age, but his own inner drive. The coach told the team to run laps at 40 percent, but Westcott ran every lap at 100 percent and the effort took its toll.

“That’s just the way I am,” he said. “If I enter into something, I’m going to give it all I’ve got. If I fail, at least I gave it my best.”

That includes running practice laps.

Westcott faced another challenge in his first year as a Bear Cub wrestler. The only spot open for him in the Bear Club lineup was at 184 pounds. He began the year at 205 pounds. “No problem,” he told the coach. He eventually wrestled at 165 pounds.

He said he was quickly accepted by his teammates, although most didn’t know how old he was. Once they found out, they began to call him “Grandpa.” The name stuck. “I wasn’t offended,” he said. “I just took it for what it was. It didn’t matter that I was older.”

It also helped that he was not only older but also better than his opponents.

He won the conference championship in his first year at SRJC, but he missed his chance for the state meet when he suffered a rib injury in the Regional Tournament.

He red-shirted last season, and he is looking forward to a big sophomore season and maybe more — much more — beyond his junior-college career.

While winning both freestyle and Greco-Roman competition in an AAU Tournament in San Francisco, he was noticed by California Hall of Fame wrestler and coach Mark Schultz, who suggested he had the talent for a run at the Olympics.

“Anything is possible,” said Westcott. “If I can get into the state tournament and do well, who knows.”