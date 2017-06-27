The three-person Team P was sensational in the Junior Racquetball National Championships in Stockton that concluded last weekend.

The Team P team — Spencer Foote, Ava Naworski and Heather Mahoney — won three gold medals and two several medals in the top Gold Division.

Team P, formerly the Petaluma Valley Athletic Club team, now practices at the Peter Callinan Sports Center in Rohnert Park, but its players are from Petaluma and Penngrove.

Mahoney repeated for the third straight year as the 12 and under national champion. She also teamed with Julia Stein to win gold in doubles play.

In the singles finals she beat Ava Kaiser from Minnesota in two straight games. According to coach Brian Dixon, the first game was challenging, but Mahoney found her timing in the second game.

She then played up in the 14 and under final, losing in a tie breaker to Annie Roberts from Oregon. It was the second year, Mahoney lost in the 14 and under finals in a tie breaker.

In doubles, she and Stein were pretty much unchallenged in the 14 and under age group. Mahoney and Stein have now been national doubles champions in the 10 and under, 12 and under and 14 and under age groups.

Mahoney has qualified in three divisions for Team USA, but can only compete in two. According to Dixon, she will likely compete in the 12 and under singles and 14 and under doubles, hoping to add a 12 and under world championship to the tile she won in the 10 and unders two years ago.

“Her poise and calm on the court has grown in the last couple of years,” Dixon wrote in his blog from the National Championships.

“Off the court she is helpful with the younger kids, She is intense on the court and is smiles 10 minutes later. I am very proud of her accomplishments and being able to be part of it.”

Naworski had two singles finals on Saturday, the 10 and under championship and the 12 and under Blue final.

For the 10 and under final, she faced her doubles partner, Sonya Shetty. They played each other in the 8 and under multi-bounce and 8 and under finals two years ago at Nationals with Naworski winning both. This year she played very tough against Shetty, but lost in two games. Both Naworski and Shetty qualified for Team USA.

Naworski lost in the Blue final in two games and finished with two silver medals.

Naworski and Shetty dominated doubles play to become national champions and will be a doubles team for Team USA.

“Ava had a great attitude the whole time, always with a big smile and always being helpful,” Dixon said.

Foote played in the Red Multi-bounce final and the Blue 8 and under final.

The multi-bounce went to a tie breaker. It was a tough match that Foote barely lost. He also lost in single bounce to collect two silver medals.

In doubles, he and his partner finished fourth in the 10 and under division.