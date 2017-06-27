Petaluma’s 50/70 Little League baseball team finished second in the District 35 All-Star Tournament played at the Mark West Youth Club Field in Santa Rosa.

The 50/70 league uses a longer distance from pitcher’s mound to home plate (50 feet) and longer basepaths (70 feet) than traditional Little League diamonds. It also allows players to lead off.

Still relatively new, there were only three teams in this year’s double-elimination tournament.

The Petaluma team, a combined entry from all three Petaluma Little Leagues, won a wild opening game over Rincon Valley Valley, then lost to Mark West, 13-2 and 15-8, to settle for second.

Members of the Petaluma team were; Tory Cain, Cody Rodrigo, Mario Pometa, Aesa Sequira, Liam O’Hare, Anthony Chlebowski, Luke Svinth, Taiki Belway, Blake Brandis, Caden Cramer, Jason Hamilton, Gunnar Lindgren and Logan Gagnon.