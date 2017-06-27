A pair of Casa Grande High School football stars will continue wearing helmets next season, but instead of carrying footballs, they will be carrying rifles.

Mike Morarity and Sawyer Johnson have both enlisted in the Marine Corps and are very soon off to boot camp. They are hopeful of going to basic training together as part of the Marine Corps Buddy Program.

Morarity hopes to be a machine gunner and a K9 handler. Johnson would like to be a sniper/scout.

The two graduates were both significant contributors to the Casa Grande football program last year. Morarity played fullback, and, although he made his own contributions as a ball carrier, he was often a blocker for Johnson, one of the Gauchos’ fastest players and one of their most consistent running backs.

Both were also important defensive contributors.