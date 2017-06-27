There are still openings in the Nothin’ But Net competition basketball camp happening at Petaluma Junior High School July 10-14.

The camp is for both boys and girls entering grades 5-9 in the fall.

The camp includes 30 hours of instruction and games, a camp reversible jersey, camp awards, a written evaluation, individual competition, team competition, fundamentals and position and team drills.

To register or for more information, contact camp director Eric Hoppes at 766-9963 or by email at ehcoach13@yahoo.com.