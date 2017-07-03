From in to on the water

A severe injury slammed the door on a promising swimming career for Casa Grande High School graduate Shannon Gallup, but it may have opened an even better sports portal for the 18-year-old.

Gallup was an up-and-coming swimmer for the Westside Aquaducks until a torn rotator cuff abruptly ended that sport. She found that she could no longer lift her arm to make the windmill motion vital in swimming.

Still very much an athlete, she searched for a replacement activity. “I tried every sport, but I couldn’t find one that worked for me,” she recalled.

Finally, a friend suggested she try rowing. “I love the water,” she said. “My dad is a windsurfer and surfer. If it floats he’s on it, so I’ve been on the water all my life.

“When I heard about rowing, I thought, ‘Why not, let’s go for it.’ Once I tried rowing, it was ‘All right. This is it.’ ”

The rowing thing has worked out pretty well for Gallup. This spring she participated in the National Youth Championships in Sarasota, Florida, and she has earned a lucrative scholarship to Boston University.

“Earned” is the proper word because Gallup has worked hard to learn her hew sport. “I didn’t know what I was doing at first,” she recalled. “I joined the team in the middle of the season, so I was behind everyone else.”

She credits former NBRC women’s coach Lauren Linney for “teaching me how to row.” Linney was one of several coaches who helped Gallup reach the nationals. They included current women’s coach Tara Foley; Steve Genise, who was instrumental in helping her transition from part of a team in an 8-person boat to the single-person boat she rowed in Nationals; and Ned Orett, who helped her hone her skills as she prepared for Nationals.

Then, there was the club’s head coach, Will Whalen. “He is really, really great,” she emphasized. “Even when I was starting out, I had this kind of gut feeling that he was always keeping an eye on me.”

She was right.

Whalen did see something special in the young rower. “She is a good athlete,” he observed. “She was able to pick up rowing and understand it very quickly.”

More than that, she has an athlete’s mental tenacity. “She is stubborn in her resolve,” Whalen observed. “She doesn’t back down.”

And, like athletes in all sports, Gallup lives and strives for the time when she moves into the zone.

“There is this feeling when everything comes together, when there is the sound of the water running over the oars that is just beautiful and I feel like I’m flying over the water. When everything happens just right it’s awesome.”

An excellent student with a better than 4.0 grade point average, Gallup was able to put a lot of time into preparing for regional and national competition because by her senior year at Casa Grande, she was taking only a few classes, the result of heavy class loads taken during her sophomore and junior years.

She was working on her rowing up to 20 hours a week, including double workouts every day.

“It got to be way too much,” she said. “I realized I had to learn my limits.”

But the hard work paid off.