MAJOR LEAGUE: Petaluma Nationals hold off Valley to gain upper hand

JOHN JACKSON

ARGUS-COURIER SPORTS EDITOR | July 4, 2017, 4:17PM

Updated 28 minutes ago.

Petaluma National teetered to the top in the sixth and final inning Sunday morning to defeat Petaluma Valley, 15-10, in a wild see-saw game that gave the Nationals the upper hand in the Major League District 35 Little League Tournament being played at venues from Ukiah to Petaluma.

The win moves the Nationals into the winners’ bracket semifinals and to a collision with Rincon Valley on Wednesday night. Results of that game were not available at deadline.

The championship game in the double-elimination tournament will be played Saturday at 11 a.m. on the Nationals’ Carter Field located on the Petaluma Junior High campus. A second game, if necessary, will be played Sunday at 11 a.m. at the same location.

Also on Wednesday, Petaluma Valley and Petaluma American faced a rematch, with the loser eliminated from competition. Results of that game were also not available at deadline.

The Valley on Saturday rallied in the fifth inning to beat the Americans, 8-1. This followed a 16-0 Valley triumph over Cloverdale on Friday.

The busy Americans won their first game, 6-0, over Westside, and, after losing to Valley, clawed their way back through the losers’ bracket, downing Mark West, 13-3, and Westside again, 7-6.

The wild win over the Valley was just the Nationals’ second game of the tournament. After a first-round bye, they beat Santa Rosa American League, 11-0.

Nationals finish on top

Sunday’s showdown between two good Petaluma teams was a see-saw affair controlled by the Valley early. The second half was a different kind of game, as the two combatants bludgeoned one another with long, short and in-between hits until the Nationals finally took charge with a seven-run sixth inning.

The story of the thrilling contest is perhaps told by the accomplishments of the many individual heroes for both sides.

For the winning Nationals:

Raime Dayton walked, singled, and scored runs in the two big National rallies that decided the game. The winners scored five runs in the fifth and added THE seven in the sixth with Dayton in the midst of both rallies. He also played a strong defensive game at catcher, at one point making an outstanding tag on a close play at the plate.

Colin Landry doubled during the fifth-inning outburst.

Carl Schmidt pitched the first three innings and, after a tough first inning when he allowed four runs, generally hurled well. He collected the first National hit of the game in the fourth inning, soaring a monstrous drive that left the diamond and perhaps the atmosphere. After that, the Valley wanted no part of his bat, walking him intentionally in his final two plate appearances.

Ben Diaz followed Schmidt’s super drive with a home run of his own in the fourth inning. He contributed a double to the sixth-inning rally and scored three runs in the game.

David Wood delivered the big blow in the sixth-inning assault, a two-run homer over the left-center field fence.

Jacob Hagen doubled in the big sixth inning, but he made the biggest contribution with his fastball, striking out three Valley batters in the sixth inning to preserve the victory.

On a day when four different Nationals homered, center fielder George Marzo was the most prolific of all. He hit big two-run blasts to key both the fifth and sixth-inning rallies.

Cater Payte started the winning sixth-inning rally with a single.

The Valley League was not without its own heroes.

Nico Antonini had two hits, played superb defense behind the plate and drove in a run in the fifth inning when the Valley scored five runs to briefly regain the lead at 10-8.

Ben Wilson had two hits, including one during the fifth-inning rally.

Dante Antonini had two hits, including a three-run home run that was the big blow in the fifth inning.

Sebastian Arenas had a hit during the Valley’s four-run first-inning rally. He also pitched no-hit baseball for three innings before Schmidt and Diaz exploded their back-to-back bombs in the fourth.

Lucas Miller had a huge game, going 4-for-4.

Anthony Osorio capped off the first-inning outburst with a two-RBI single.

Valley tops American

The loss was a disappointment for the Valley after it opened with an 8-1 win over Petaluma American on Saturday morning in a game that was also played at Carter Field.

The final score was deceptive as pitchers Joey Mercado for the Americans and Dante Antonini for the Valley dueled pretty much to a standoff for four innings.

When Mercado was chased off the mound by the Little League pitch-count rules, the Valley jumped on his successors for six runs in the fifth inning to turn the game one-sided.

Backed by impressive glove work, both pitchers were in control over the first four fames.

Antonini, who was replaced by brother Mario Antonini in a pitch-saving move in the sixth, allowed three hits, walked just one and struck out five.

He was bailed out by double plays in the first two innings. After striking out the first batter, he gave up a walk and a single to Donovan Abramson, but shortstop Arenas snared a line drive off the bat of Sam Virkus and turned it into a double play by nailing Abramson trying to scramble back to first.

Mercado sailed a fly to the base of the left-field fence to lead off the second, but he was quickly erased when Arneas snagged a grounder and gunned to first to initiate his second twin kill in as many innings.

Mercado allowed only four hits in his four innings. He struck out three and walked just one.

He, too, benefited from a double play, with shortstop Dylan Petersen, second baseman Dillon Moore and first baseman Virkus turning a classic 6-4-3 shoot-down in the third inning.

The Americans scored first, getting a run in the top of the third on a double by Logan Bailey and Petersen’s RBI single. It was to be their only run.

Handcuffed by Mercado for the first three innings, Dante Antonini got the Valley untracked with a big fly over the left-field fence to open the fourth. An error set Connor Fegan up to deliver a second run with a sacrifice fly.

A close game turned into a romp when the Valley exploded for six runs in the fifth inning. Ben Wilson, Arenas, Miles, Osorio, Ely Hasek and Vesnys all delivered hits in the rally that moved the Valley into the Sunday battle with the Nationals.

