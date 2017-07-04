MAJOR LEAGUEPetaluma Nationals hold off Valley to gain upper hand

Petaluma National teetered to the top in the sixth and final inning Sunday morning to defeat Petaluma Valley, 15-10, in a wild see-saw game that gave the Nationals the upper hand in the Major League District 35 Little League Tournament being played at venues from Ukiah to Petaluma.

The win moves the Nationals into the winners’ bracket semifinals and to a collision with Rincon Valley on Wednesday night.

The championship game in the double-elimination tournament will be played Saturday at 11 a.m. on the Nationals’ Carter Field located on the Petaluma Junior High campus. A second game, if necessary, will be played Sunday at 11 a.m. at the same location.

Also on Wednesday, Petaluma Valley and Petaluma American faced a rematch, with the loser eliminated from competition. Results of that game were also not available at deadline.

The Valley on Saturday rallied in the fifth inning to beat the Americans, 8-1. This followed a 16-0 Valley triumph over Cloverdale on Friday.

The busy Americans won their first game, 6-0 over Westside, and, after losing to Valley, clawed their way back through the losers’ bracket, downing Mark West, 13-3, and Westside again, 7-6.

The wild win over the Valley was just the Nationals’ second game of the tournament. After a first-round bye, they disposed by Santa Rosa American League, 11-0.

Nationals finish on top

Sunday’s showdown between two good Petaluma teams was a see-saw affair controlled by the Valley early. The second half was a different kind of game, as the two combatants bludgeoned one another with long, short and in-between hits until the Nationals finally grabbed took charge with a seven-run sixth inning.

The story of the thrilling contest is perhaps told by the accomplishments of the many individual heroes for both sides.

For the winning Nationals:

Raime Dayton walked, singled, and scored runs in the two big National rallies that decided the game. The winners scored five runs in the fifth and added seven in the sixth with Dayton in the midst of both rallies. He also played a strong defensive game at catcher, at one point making an outstanding tag on a close play at the plate.

Colin Landry doubled during the fifth-inning outburst.

Carl Schmidt pitched the first three innings and, after a tough first inning when he allowed four runs, generally hurled well. He collected the first National hit of the game in the fourth inning, soaring a monstrous drive that left the diamond and perhaps the atmosphere. After that, the Valley wanted no part of his bat, walking him intentionally in his final two plate appearances.

Ben Diaz followed Schmidt’s super drive with a home run of his own in the fourth inning. He contributed a double to the sixth-inning rally and scored three runs in the game.

David Wood delivered the big blow in the sixth-inning assault, a two-run homer over the left-center field fence.

Jacob Hagen doubled in the big sixth inning, but made the biggest contribution with his fast ball, striking out three Valley batters in the sixth inning to preserve the victory.

On a day when four different Nationals homered, center fielder George Marzo was the most prolific of all. He hit big two-run blasts to key both the fifth and sixth-inning rallies.