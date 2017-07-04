Four teenagers from Petaluma’s River Town Racers kayaking club will compete in this year’s National Sprint Championships in Clermont, Florida in August. The 13-to-19-year-old kayakers are training hard for distances of 200, 500, 1,000 and 5,000 meters, where they can routinely hit speeds in excess of 9 mph.

Governed by USA Canoe Kayak, kayaking’s Olympic affiliate for the US, the races are structured like a mini-Olympic event, with several hundred youth and master’s paddlers from all over the country competing in age-specific categories.

Some of the paddlers, like Jasper Caddell, 15, and Philip Majumdar, 13, both of Petaluma, and Zachary Boone-Alva, 19, of Rohnert Park, have been practicing on the Petaluma River for several years. A fourth competitor, Dylan Anacleto Black, 15, of Penngrove, started just a year ago.

They are coached by Susan Starbird and Misha Riszkiewicz, and they train three or four times weekly on the Petaluma River in addition to racing in San Rafael, Sacramento, San Diego and on the Russian River.

All of the young men are accustomed to winning local and regional races, according to Starbird. “Our paddlers usually place, and sometimes produce new course records,” she said. “Now it’s time for them to show their mettle in a national competition.”

Funding sites to help the young racers on their journey to the Nationals have been set up at plumfund.com/club-fundraising/kayak-sprint-national-championships and gofundme.com/river-town-racers-nationals.