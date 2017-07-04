What they say, what they mean

Each summer brings not only a new set of Little League All-Stars, but a new set of parents. Many of the adults know one another from already having spent several years going through the Little League routine, but All-Star play is a different animal.

Not only do parents have to learn to join in a common cause after rooting against one another on different teams during the regular season, but they also have to share the common grind of games at least every other day and, if their team falls into the losers’ bracket, every day.

For those with sons on teams that are fortunate enough to move beyond the current district tournament, it really gets fun. There is travel time involved, with teams likely to be playing anywhere from Ukiah to Sacramento to Mill Valley and beyond, and the higher teams go, the further they travel.

It’s not all fun and games.

But I’ve found that most parents manage it all with grace, good humor and good sportsmanship. I covered three games and saw parts of two others in the district tournaments last weekend, and found the parents generally supportive and positive in their remarks.

I heard only only one really negative shout. That was a disgruntled fan who yelled on his own team. “Catch the baseball!”

That was immediately mitigated by the team manager, who pointed out to the shouter, “That’s enough. We are all on the same team and we keep it positive.”

While the comments are almost universally positive, many have coded meanings. Following are a few common phrases I heard again last weekend.

First, it should be explained that every Little Leaguer is named “Buddy” or “Babe.” as in “Coming to you, Buddy”; “Way to go, Bud”: or everybody’s favorite, “Atta, Babe.” The latter has been made famous by noted English language scholar Mike Krukow, a spiritual descendant of the great Dizzy Dean.

Here is what coaches and parents say and what they mean:

What they say: “It’s got to be your pitch.”

What they mean: “Please don’t swing.”

—

What they say: “Good pitch.”

What they mean: “That was a strike to everyone except the umpire.”

—

What they say: “Get an out.”

What they mean: “Somebody please catch the baseball.”

—

What they say: “Hit it hard.”

What they mean: “Swing and see if the bat can find the baseball.”

—

What they say: “Throw strikes.”

What they mean: “That’s your 12th straight ball.”

—

What they say: “Don’t help the pitcher.”

What they mean: “You swung at that pitch and it was a foot over your head.”

—

What they say: “Put it in the glove.”

“What they mean: “Throw it close enough the catcher can snare it.”

—

What they say: “Call it.”

What they mean: “Don’t run over one another.”

—

What they say: “We’re still in the game.”

What they mean: “We’re only 15 runs down.”

—

What they say: “Good cut.”

What they mean: “Good try, you only missed by about a foot.”

—

What they say: “Have fun.”

What they mean: “Have fun.”

