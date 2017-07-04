Nathan Prokop, an incoming senior at Petaluma High School, earned top honors at USA Weightlifting’s premier event for athletes age under 18 years of age.

Prokop represented Myles Ahead Weightlifting, and captured the prestigious individual title at USA Weightlifting’s Youth National Championships in Atlanta.

The yearly competition is an elite event for the top youth athletes competing in Olympic-style weightlifting. More than 750 athletes, ages 10-17, qualified and competed in the event. Only a small fraction of youth weightlifters make the qualifying totals for the prestigious annual event.

The three-day event is held in the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park just outside of Atlanta. USA weightlifting uses the event to help establish an elite athlete pool for international weightlifting events and future Olympic competitions.

Each athlete competes in six lifts; three snatch lifts and three clean and jerk lifts using the same format used in the Olympics games. Weightlifting is also known as Olympic Weightlifting. One of the original Olympic Sports, it uses specific movements to lift weight on a barbell over the athlete’s head.

Olympic style weightlifters are known for their fast explosive power. Many other sports such as track and field, football, volleyball and basketball use this style of weightlifting as a conditioning tool to increase speed and jumping ability.

Prokop competed in the men’s 16-to-17-year-old elite division as an 85-kilogram lifter. He placed third in the Snatch, lifting 105 kilograms (232 pounds) and first in the Clean & Jerk, lifting 143 kilograms (315 pounds) and secured the overall title with a meet high total of 248 kilograms (546 pounds).

His younger brother and incoming Petaluma High School freshman William Prokop also competed and placed eighth overall in the men’s 14-to-15-year-old elite division. He was the overall champion in 2014 and 2016. He snatched 74 kilograms (164 pounds) clean and jerked 92 kilograms (203 pounds) for a total of 166 kilograms (365 pounds), all personal bests.

Athena Schriver from Maria Carillo High School secured her second consecutive National Championship by winning the Women’s 16-to-17 69+ kilogram title.

Dominic Mancusco from Novato placed second in the Men’s under 13 35-kilogram class, and also won the Best Technique Award.

Both boys train and are coached by Freddie Myles of Myles Ahead Weightlifting. Many of the local competitions are hosted by the Pacific Weightlifting Association (pacificweightliftingassociation.org/) meets, and events are scheduled year round throughout the Northern California and Nevada region.