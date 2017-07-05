It has been a tough road for Petaluma 8-10-year-old All Stars in the District 35 Little League Tournament.

By the time the press rolls on this edition of the Argus-Courier, only one of three local entrants in the double-elimination tournament will still be standing.

Petaluma American and Petaluma National were to face off in an elimination game Wednesday night.

Petaluma American opened strongly, beating Petaluma National, 11-7, but then lost a heart breaker to Rincon Valley, 9-8, before slugging its way back with a 15-0 win over Santa Rosa American.

Petaluma Valley lost a similiar heart-hurting game to Westside, 9-6, after receiving a first-round bye. The Nationals then eliminated the Valley, 14-5.

The tournament got off to an exciting start for Petaluma teams, with Petaluma American holding off a strong comeback from Petaluma National for its 11-7 victory.

Playing at the Rincon Valley Little League complex in Santa Rosa, the Americans jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the first two innings, but then had to hang on as the Nationals gave them a scare with a game-closing three-run rally.

The Americans had two outs in the opening inning before hits by Danny Mercado and Ryan Rice, a costly error and two walks provided them with the first two runs of the game. Rice drove in one of the runs with his single and Drew Bugbee forced in the other with a bases-loaded walk.

The Americans then apparently broke things open with six second-inning runs and an 8-1 lead. Two National errors helped in the rally, but a bigger help came from back-to-back two-RBI hits by Hunter Kolosey and Rice.

Rice’s third hit of the game drove in another run in the third.

But the Nationals refused to go quietly into the losers’ bracket.

They batted themselves back into the game with a run in the first on doubles by Jack Pattison and August Cuneo; one in the second on Jack Pezzolo’s RBI hit; one in the third on Jax Soper’s long home run over the center field fence; and another in the fourth on Pezzolo’s second run-producing hit of the game.

At that point it was a 9-4 game, and the Americans were beginning to feel just a tinge of pressure. That was relieved when Bugbee went yard with Jasper Farrar on base in the top of the sixth to swell the lead back to 11-4.

Still, the Nationals refused to yield.

A patient walk by Quinn Gaidmore opened the door and Pattison shoved three runs through with a home run blast off the scoreboard in right field.

That was as close as they could come as the next two batters bounced out to standout second baseman Rice and the Americans had the win.

PETALUMA SCORES

American 11, National 7

Westside 9, Valley 6

Rincon Valley 9, American, 8

American 15, Santa Rosa 0

National 14, Valley 5