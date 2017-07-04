s
ELEVENS: All three Petaluma 11s teams undefeated in District Tournament

GEORGE HAIRE

FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER | July 4, 2017, 4:33PM

| Updated 3 hours ago.

All three Petaluma Little League teams emerged unscathed through the first round of the District 35 All-Star Tournament for 9-11-year-olds.

Petaluma National won its opener at the Santa Rosa American Little League diamond in Santa Rosa, while Petaluma American defeated Westside, 7-2, and Petaluma Valley stopped Mark West, 10-0, with both those games played at the Valley’s Murphy Field home. The Nationals advanced with an 8-2 win over Ukiah.

The result left Petaluma National squared off against Santa Rosa American and Petaluma Valley and Petaluma American going head-to-head in winners’ bracket games Wednesday.

One-hit pitching

Pitchers Wyatt Abramson and Jack Hu combined to limit Westside to one hit as the defending District champion Petaluma American team cruised at Murphy Field on Sunday. The duo struck out 10 batters, and Santa Rosa never led.

Abramson efficiently retired the first 10 batters he faced, including five by strikeouts.

The designated host team did close to 4-2 with a couple of runs without benefit of a hit in the bottom of the fourth inning. A hit batter followed by a base on balls and a misplay in the outfield helped keep the game close.

The Americans struck for three runs in the top of the first inning and hit the ball solidly against four pitchers rotated by Westside. Run-scoring singles by Abramson, Ethan Arellano and JT Summers kept the line moving. Hu doubled in the top of the second inning and scored the first of two runs in the contest.

Overall, the Americans put together a nine-hit attack, with Summers and Arellano leading the way with two hits each. Arellano also put some heady base running on display by aggressively taking two bases on a play in the infield. Summers was credited with a pair of doubles.

Westside struggled on the bump as starter Johanas Navarro was pushed to the 67-pitch mark in three frames. None of the three hurlers who followed were able to shut down the hit parade.

Haylee Diaz opened a few eyes by playing shortstop, catcher and tossing the fifth inning for Westside. Her occasional blooper pitches had the fans buzzing and the American batters swinging from their heels.

Left-hand-hitting Logan Nunnaly rapped a line drive double past Kalen Clemmens at third base for the only solid knock of the morning for Westside.

Santa Rosa turned in a good effort in the infield by converting four hard-hit ground balls into fielder’s choice plays to get their pitchers out of trouble. A perfect three-player relay play in the final inning cut down an aggressive Clemmens at the plate on a tag by the catcher.

Short work

Playing on its home diamond, the Valley ended its game against Mark West in four innings.

AJ Ferrando drove in Valley’s fist run with a deep ball to center field. Following Ferrando, Nate Lannert hit a 3-run bomb over the center-field fence to make it 4-0.

In the bottom of the second inning, Clint Rea added another run to the Valley scoreboard with a solo homer.

With two on in the bottom of the third, Lannert knocked in another run with a hard grounder into right field. Dylan Garibaldi doubled home another run, and, with the bases loaded, Owen Dirrane dropped a hit into right field as the score grew to 8-0.

MAJOR LEAGUE: Petaluma Nationals hold off Valley to gain upper hand

In the bottom of the fourth, Cade Rea hit a hard line drive into left field, and, with two outs, Dirrane hit a line drive to left field for the Valley’s 10th run and a walk-off win.

The Valley defense had a great day, led by pitcher Kayden Murphy, who threw 50 pitches in four innings for the shutout.

(John Jackson contributed to this report.)

